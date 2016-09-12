Hear The Glazzies’ Cosmic Grunge Debut ‘Kill Me Kindly’ Right Now

With riffs that hit you like a shovel to the head, Peter Landi and Dave Horn are stoking the fire of the 90s alt-rock revival with ​Kill Me Kindly​, the duo’s first full-length record. The Sag Harbor, Long Island band (Landi on vocals and guitar, Horn on drums) are ripping pages right out of the book of grunge and working with a fresh grunge sound that doesn’t sound dated.

This album is all about aliens, Landi told me. It’s also about other things, you know the things you write songs about, but mostly it’s about aliens.

The Glazzies have been around since 2009 (and the guys have been friends for much longer than that) so it’s no surprise their sound is so tight. Listen to ​Kill Me Kindly​ in full below and maybe catch them on tour. ​Kill Me Kindly ​ is out September 16 on Old Flame Records. ​

9-13 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie with Kelsey Cork, WyldFlowers, Secret Nudist Friend

9-14 Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

9-15 Cincinnati, OH – Southgate House with Orchards, Beloved Youth

9-17 Detroit, MI – PJ’s Lager House with Dressy Bessy

9-19 Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s

9-20 Chicago, IL – Emporium with DoubleSpeak

9-21 Columbia, MO – Cafe Berlin with Heaters

9-22 Nashville, TN – Foobar

9-24 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor with The Remarks, America Is A Mistake