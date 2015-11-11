Hear The Secret Record That Klock, Kraviz, Dettmann, and Rødhäd Were Spinning All Summer

You know you’re doing something right when four of the top main stage techno DJs in Europe—Ben Klock, Marcel Dettmann, Nina Kraviz and Rødhäd—are all banging your new tune at summer festivals on the regs. Then again, when you’re techno mainstay Johannes Heil, support from the current crop of groundbreaking jocks is just the latest triumph in a long career that’s seen releases on legendary labels like Heiko Laux’s Kanzleramt and Sven Vath’s Cocoon.

Heil’s latest, The Black Light, comes on his own Exile imprint, and features ten tunes (called “Scenes” by the cinematically inclined producer), all inspired by the contrast between light and dark. “Scene Eight,” which we’re debuting here, captures all the throat-tightening thunder that comes when just the right tune is dropped at just the right techno festival. And now, even people who can’t afford a weekend overseas can enjoy it.