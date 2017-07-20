Hear The Smiths’ First Ever Demo of “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”

It’s 2017 and Morrissey regularly says and does things that would bring a blush to the cheek of your worst uncle, and Johnny Marr is a man who once joined The Cribs. But in 1986, they were in The Smiths, and they made The Queen is Dead, which is about as close as you can get to a perfect guitar album. Last year marked the record’s 30th anniversary, and the band have now announced plans to reissue it. Today you can hear one of the treasures that has languished in The Archives for three decades—the first ever recording of “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.” Get ready to feel, you heartless prick:

If you didn’t get chills were you ever really a sad teen?

The demo version has some small differences to the one we eventually got on the album—for example, it’s slightly faster and it’s obviously a lot more raw, but Morrissey’s vocals are largely the same save for a few tics, and if you’re a big nerd like me, it’s a fun look behind the band’s curtain, which is one they haven’t taken down for a while. Look forward to more treats of this kind when the reissue is released on October 20.

