Hear TOKiMONSTA’s New R&B-Influenced Single “Giving Up”

Jennifer Lee, a.k.a. TOKiMONSTA, is about to drop her new mini-album Fovere (March 4 on her label Young Art Records), and she’s just shared the record’s third single, “Giving Up.” The drifty R&B-influenced ballad features vocals from Jonny Pierce (The Drums) and bass by Erick “Jesus” Coomes (of Lettuce).

“It was amazing working with Jonny,” says Lee in a press release. “To see that he was down to work with me in my realm of music just showed me how opened-minded and creative musicians have become. What he added to the song is far more than I could have asked for. Live music can have a place in electronic music. Erick (a.k.a. Jesus) is an amazing bassist. I was waiting for the right chance to have him on a track, and this one was it.”

You can listen to “Giving Up” below or get it for free by pre-ordering the album here.

TOKiMONSTA Tour Dates

March 10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

March 11 – New Orleans, LA – Buku Music Festival

April 7 – Ottawa, ON – Ritual Nightclub

April 8 – Toronto, ON – The Hoxton

April 9 – Montréal, QC – Newspeak

April 17 – Indio, CA – Coachella

April 24 – Indio, CA – Coachella

May 26 – Bradley, CA – San Antonio Recreation Area

