Hear Two New Songs from Dinosaur Jr’s Upcoming Record

Dinosaur Jr.’s continued dedication to putting out music is something that will hopefully never go away. This year the trio is putting out their eleventh record, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, and recently they gave listeners a glimpse into what it’s going to sound like. The band appeared on the BBC show Later… With Jools Holland to play some new music, a track titled “Tiny” and another called “Goin’ Down.” The songs are absolutely thick and laced with some great tones, making us thirst even more for the upcoming record.