Hear Usher and Zaytoven’s Surprise New Album, ‘A’

Usher and Zaytoven have released A, a new album-length collaboration. The project came out by surprise at midnight last night, shortly after Usher shared a trailer video of he and Zaytoven rolling around their hometown, Atlanta, hitting the roller rink, a Waffle House, and a few strip clubs.

Future features on opener “Stay At Home” and Gunna turns up for the closer, “Gift Shop.” It’s Usher’s ninth studio LP and first since 2016’s Hard II Love. Zaytoven has had a very busy year, releasing a his own guest-laden project, Trapholizay, in May, and producing both Lecrae’s Let The Trap Say Amen and Future’s BEASTMODE 2.

Listen to A in full below.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.