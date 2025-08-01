Hearing Wedding Bells? You Can Buy Fred Durst’s Ex-Wife’s Wedding Dress on eBay

This is for the hardcore Limp Bizkit fans and only hardcore Limp Bizkit fans…. You wanna get married in Fred Durst’s ex-wife’s wedding dress? Well then, I have some very good news for you!

Kseniya Beryazina, Durst’s third wife, is auctioning off her dress from the former couple’s wedding on eBay. The custom Vera Wang wedding dress is going on eBay for the low, low price of $6,916.99.

The Russian makeup artist, who was married to the Limp Bizkit vocalist from 2012 until 2019, spoke to TMZ about the listing, explaining that she “loved Fred” and the gown, but needed to make space and felt like it would be better if the dress were with someone who’d appreciate it.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 25: Musician Fred Durst (L) and wife Kseniya Beryazina attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Magic Mike XXL" at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

As noted, Beryazina was Durst’s third wife, after Esther Nazaro — whom he married and divorced in 2009 — and before his current wife, Arles Durst, whom he married in 2022. Durst’s first wife was Rachel Tergesen. The couple were married from 1990 until 1993 and shared one adult daughter. Durst also has a son named Dallas, born August 30, 2001. He shares Dallas with his ex-girlfriend, actress Jennifer Thayer.

In an interview last year, Durst opened up about how his past relationships influenced a lot of Limp Bizkit’s songs, specifically noting that the hit tune “Nookie” was inspired by a real relationship he had with someone who cheated on him.

Durst explained that the chorus line, “I did it all for the nookie,” is not really about using someone for sex, but rather, it’s about him staying in the relationship even though he knew his girlfriend was sleeping with other people behind his back.

“The funny thing about that, though, nobody listened to the story in ‘Nookie,’ they just listened to the catchphrase,” Durst explained. “It’s like when I say Rage Against The Machine, they listen to ‘fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me’, they don’t listen to the rest of it.”

Going on to elaborate in the story behind “Nookie,” Durst shared, “The first time I had been intimate with someone, it happened later, and I was very much head over heels in love because of that, and I was just that guy. I was very much a vulnerable person in that world, and I couldn’t believe it even happened.”

Durst continued, “So I fell in love. And then this person was sleeping with other people, and people would say, ‘Fred, you’re so upset, why are you staying?’ and I’d say, ‘Because we made love,’ and I found a different way to say that: ‘I did it all for the nookie.’ That sounded more fun.”