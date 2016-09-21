Heart Beach Max Out Their Chemist Warehouse Account For Their New Video

In today’s hyper-conscious world, we are taught that we can never take too much pride in our personal hygiene or appearance. But “Brittle” the new video from scuzz-poppers Heart Beach​ suggests that stringing yourself up in dental floss or almost choking on vitamin supplements, could be a sign that a preoccupation of ‘looking your best’ is not always healthy.

And while the Hobart trio have been busy getting liberal with toiletries on their new video, they’ve also been busy writing songs for Kiss Your Face, the follow-up LP to their popular self-titled debut.

“Brittle” is a vague story of a fractured relationship. With not much in mind but the lyrical approach of local hero Chloe Escott of Native Cats fame, the song leans on rhyming couplets to convey ideas of self-doubt and post-romance heartache. ​

Heart Beach guitarist/vocalist Jonathan McCarthy told NOISEY, “I’m hoping there are two distinct sounding sides to this record. The “A” side has five distorted sounding songs like “Brittle” and the other side has a different sound; there are complex drums and two 12-string guitars with a lot of reverb on them. I hope that when you stop and turn the vinyl it’s really noticeable.”

Catch Heart Beach at these shows:

Nov 25 – Hobart at Grand Poobah

Dec 1 – Melbourne at the Gasometer

Dec 2 – Sydney at The Vic

Dec 3 – Canberra TBC

Dec 4 – Wollongong, Wombarra Bowling Club

Dec 5 – Melbourne at Northcote Social Club

Dec 23 – Vancouver Canada (Kingfisher Bluez Xmas Party).