Heartwarming Family Portraits During Lockdown

In early April, the Singaporean government began advising its citizens to stay at home (known in Singapore as the circuit breaker period). While on lockdown, photographer Nicky Loh began capturing family portraits through video chat in hopes of documenting how we lived during this period.

For Loh, family portraits have culturally been a testament of humankind’s unity and close ties to one another: “With the COVID-19 lockdown going on, it’s a silver lining that we’re actually getting to spend more time with our loved ones… Choosing to use my camera to shoot the video chat screen on phone to amplify the pixels was an important medium for this project. The pixels remind us that we are still fragmented even though we are connected. We should rise above our daily rush, slow things down and see clearly that in the end, family, kindness and love is more important than anything else.”

1589816321739-CB-Portraits003
1589816920977-CB-Portraits029
1589817121815-CB-Portraits007
1589817185339-CB-Portraits057
1589817212738-CB-Portraits001
1589817510135-CB-Portraits043
1589817570161-CB-Portraits002
1589817652458-CB-Portraits018
1589817686803-CB-Portraits068
1589817727280-CB-Portraits069

See the full series of 72 photographs on Nicky Loh’s Instagram and Facebook.

