Heartwarming Family Portraits During Lockdown

In early April, the Singaporean government began advising its citizens to stay at home (known in Singapore as the circuit breaker period). While on lockdown, photographer Nicky Loh began capturing family portraits through video chat in hopes of documenting how we lived during this period.

For Loh, family portraits have culturally been a testament of humankind’s unity and close ties to one another: “With the COVID-19 lockdown going on, it’s a silver lining that we’re actually getting to spend more time with our loved ones… Choosing to use my camera to shoot the video chat screen on phone to amplify the pixels was an important medium for this project. The pixels remind us that we are still fragmented even though we are connected. We should rise above our daily rush, slow things down and see clearly that in the end, family, kindness and love is more important than anything else.”

