Poignant Photos from the Finsbury Park Vigil

Last night, the local community came out in defiance against Monday’s vicious van attack on worshippers leaving the mosque in Finsbury Park’s Muslim Welfare House, which left one dead and 11 injured. Hundreds of people from all faiths gathered outside Finsbury Park mosque to hold a minute’s silence, before Mohammed Kozbar – chairman of the mosque – addressed the crowd.

“These people, these extremists, their aim is to divide our communities,” he said. “It is to spread hatred, fear and division among our communities.”

Videos by VICE

Two lines of people then formed underneath the railway bridge, each side clutching bunches of flowers. As worshippers headed to their prayers, they were greeted, hugged and handed flowers. The community came together to show that an attack on one faith is an attack on us all.













@CBethell_photo