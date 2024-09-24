Heat Healer’s Infrared Sauna Blanket, Reviewed by a Yoga Teacher (in Training)

When I started my 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training last week, I knew I’d also have to start some extra self-care to keep me from pushing my body too hard. I have tight hamstrings and glutes—my massage therapist tells me this every time I see her, as does my yoga teacher when my heels don’t quite reach the floor when we’re in down dog.

And while good old-fashioned rest could help my hammies relax, I like Type Two fun too much to spend a weekend kicking my feet up on the couch. The time had come to see what all the hype around at-home infrared sauna blankets was about and try the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket for myself.

Heat healer infrared sauna blanket: What Are the benefits?

Heat therapy has been utilized by us humans since the time of Hippocrates, while saunas in particular have emerged across cultures, from the Native American sweat lodges to the traditional Finnish “smoke saunas.” Whether you’ve had the experience of these authentic saunas or simply enjoyed getting your sweat on in a sauna at your local spa or the gym, you’re likely to agree that sauna bathing is a valuable practice for the mind, body, and spirit.

According to a 2021 study, sauna use can be utilized as a practice to help extend one’s healthspan, optimize the body’s stress response, preserve muscle mass, and promote relaxation. The study also suggests that regular sauna use may reduce morbidity and mortality, and protect against cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease.

Unfortunately, most of us don’t have regular access to a sauna at home. (At least not yet: I for one am speaking into reality that I have a home with a dry sauna.) Since I have not yet jumped to that timeline, the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket helps me reap the benefits of heat therapy right at home even as an apartment dweller. While an infrared sauna is different than traditional saunas in that it uses light to make heat (and heats your body directly rather than heating the air) they still capture the benefits of sauna bathing.

According to Heat Healer, its infrared sauna blanket works to support your skin, promote better sleep, burn calories, sweat out impurities, and promote overall well-being: all things that I’m happy to manifest in my life.

Heat healer infrared sauna blanket: My Full review

I live in an 850-square-foot third-floor walk-up apartment. My living room is compact enough that I had to choose between a real couch and a media center for my record collection—which means I do not have a real couch. All this is to say that I am not someone with extra space to waste for kicks and giggles. I’ve been known to use the trunk of my car for ongoing storage.

So, I was a little nervous knowing that the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket is 75 inches long and 24 lbs. Would I actually have the space for this thing? Where the hell would I put it? Without fully knowing the answer, I agreed to test the Heat Healer. I’d cross those rivers once I got there.

Blessedly, the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket comes with a carrying bag. While I don’t foresee any future in which I’m toting this bad boy around town, the carrying bag comes in clutch in terms of storage. When I’m not using the Heat Healer to sweat all my cares away, it lives peacefully in its carrying bag under my bed!

Now, getting down to business: there are a few things you need to know before placing your body in this sweaty blanket. The first is that you need a flat surface—like your living room floor —to lay the blanket on. The second is that a protective layer needs to go between your back and the blanket. This is not a suggestion, people! It’s a must!

Uniquely, the Heat Healer is made with 96 Tourmaline and Jade stones that help evenly distribute infrared heat. These stones have high infrared emissivity, which means they radiate infrared energy more effectively than other materials. According to the brand, incorporating Tourmaline and Jade “enhances its infrared emissivity by over 20%, thereby substantially improving your body’s absorption of beneficial infrared energy.”

To protect your body, use a towel or the Heat Healer Cotton Waffle Sauna Blanket Insert as a barrier layer. So far, I’ve used both—while the Cotton Waffle insert felt way more luxe, your towel will do just fine if you’re trying to cut some costs.

Besides the fine detailing (and non-toxic, EMF-blocking materials), my favorite thing about the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket is that you can set your desired time and temperature for your session, choosing from 9 different temperature levels with the highest being 176 degrees.

Heat Healer recommends using the sauna blanket three times per week, and that’s exactly what I did. For each session, I opted for the level 8 setting, which is 167 degrees. On the first day I tried it, I thought I would start there and work my way up to the highest setting. However, after the first use, I realized my body is not necessarily ready for the next temperature jump. In each of my sessions, I’ve broken a serious sweat—just as detoxifying as any I’ve experienced in a dry sauna—within 30 minutes. Even though each time I have set the 60-minute timer, I have not yet done a full hour.

However, completing the 60-minute session is something I want to work towards: Heat Healer breaks down what happens with the body at each timestamp, and quite frankly, I’m intrigued:

15 minutes : “You start to feel relaxed as your body warms up and your mind switches off.”

: “You start to feel relaxed as your body warms up and your mind switches off.” 30 minutes: “This is when the heat kicks in and you may begin to sweat. Your body will be burning calories, much like you would be during mild exercise.”

“This is when the heat kicks in and you may begin to sweat. Your body will be burning calories, much like you would be during mild exercise.” 45 minutes: “Your body will start to experience the full benefits of infrared, including muscle rejuvenation, sweating out impurities, and full body relaxation.”

“Your body will start to experience the full benefits of infrared, including muscle rejuvenation, sweating out impurities, and full body relaxation.” 60 minutes: “You’ve entered hormesis, and you’re feeling good. You’re energized, centered, and poised for peak performance.”

Given that I’ve been tapping out at 30 minutes, my journeys have looked different. I’ve found that, for me, the relaxed feeling comes over me as soon as I’m in the sauna blanket and have cued my favorite music. I’ve gotten into the habit of letting the blanket warm for 5-10 minutes before I get in, so it already feels warm and soothing.

I start noticeably sweating once I’ve been in for 10-15 minutes, and am able to ride out that sensation for only about 15-20 more minutes before I feel drowsy and feel like I need to get out—not unlike being in a hot tub for a little too long. Importantly, though, this drowsy feeling is not a negative one: it’s more dreamy than foggy, more blissed-out than actually tired. Even if that was all I got from the experience, it would be enough for me to keep up the practice.

However, to my delight and surprise, I’ve noticed that after a little over a week of using the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket, my muscles (especially those stubborn hamstrings) have felt less tight and more relaxed—even after two eight-hour days of yoga teacher training. The soreness I’d usually think of as part of the deal felt like it was finally able to melt away. While I haven’t gone hiking since I got the mat, I know that this will be the first thing I turn to next time I get home from logging miles on the trails.

Last thoughts

If you’re just looking to unwind every now and then, you can probably still stick to the spa sauna routine and get what you need. However, if you’re someone who’s living a highly active lifestyle and cares about doing the recovery work that goes into ensuring your longevity, then the $593 price tag for the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket is a more than worthwhile investment.