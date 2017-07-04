Heat Waive Chris Bosh, Announce Number Retirement as Consolation

You may have had your clothes thrown out of a window during a messy breakup. But sometimes, you find out you’re getting broken up with when you discover your stuff neatly folded in suitcases in your soon-to-be exe’s hallway. It’s nice, but it’s also not so nice. Such is the case with Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.

The Heat decided to end Chris Bosh’s mournful, drawn-out swan song in Miami by waiving him and making a kind of ‘meh’ gesture to retire the former All-Star’s number on his way out the door. With a failed physical in the 2016-17 preseason and blood clot issues that caused him to sit for the entire season, Bosh probably should have seen it all coming. But it doesn’t make the tale any less sad.

The hardline is that Miami stood to gain $25.3 million in salary cap space for the 2017-18 season if they dumped Bosh, and so they did. The Heat will start using that money to sign free agents starting on Thursday. Sure, Bosh continues to get $52.1 million, per ESPN, for next season, but ball is life, and the parting of ways has to sting.

In a statement, Heat president Pat Riley tried his best to pay homage to Bosh, who was an All Star all six years that he was with the Heat—not to mention his two championship rings from 2012 and 2013. But it’s kind of hard to read Riley’s statement in any other way besides a weak effort:

“Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami. And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami HEAT. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships. He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. The number “1” will never be worn by another player and we can’t wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters. Today, we are both moving on but we wish Chris, Adrienne and their family nothing but the best. They will forever be part of the Miami HEAT family.”



Bosh could hypothetically join up with another team, if they clear him of the physical. But as he said in January, “I’m kind of getting the taste of retirement now.” Sadly, for the 33-year-old, he might be getting the whole retirement meal right now.