Heaters Return To Us with “Elephant Turner,” a Grungy, Spacey Song Of Goodness

Album art for ‘Baptistina’

Meet Heaters, a garage rock band out of Michigan who have a good handle on the whole garage-surf sound thing. You might know of their debut album, Holy Water Pool, from our coverage last year. Well, they’re back and releasing an album on August 5, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Videos by VICE

Today we bring you “Elephant Turner,” a new song off their upcoming album Baptistina. It’s a dirty, groovy, heavy track featuring the band’s unique vocal tics. Their songs are fairly classic garage rock, but when Andrew Tamlyn, Joshua Korf, and Nolan Krebs come together they create a sound that is equal parts spacey and psychedelic; it’s the kind of sound that makes you want to live inside Almost Famous.



Like that, yeah.

When asked about the song, Tamlyn commented: “Parts of Baptistina were created very much in the moment, as we had a small window to finish recording before going overseas for the winter. “Elephant Turner” is a good example of that; a sort of off-the-cuff, late night jam in the studio that ended up being one of our favorite songs from the record to play live.”

Listen to the song now, then check out the tour dates, then go swimming. Baptistina is out August 5 via Beyond Beyond is Beyond. Preorder it here.

6-24 – The Blind Pig, Ann Arbor MI

6-25 – The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids MI

8-2 – 300 Club – Toronto, ON

8-3 – L’escogriffe – Montreal, QC

8-5 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY (album release show)

Annalise would rather be on a bus to her bed, but for now she’s talking about tacos on Twitter.