Literally Gallons of Sweat Went Into This HeatPod Sauna Blanket 2 Review

Recently, I set out on a quest to find the best infrared sauna blankets for workout recovery and sweating out the stress of the world. In the process, I realized something humbling: enjoying an infrared sauna blanket must be infinitely easier if you are a homeowner.

As a renter of a one-bedroom, 850-square-foot apartment, I don’t have ample space. Thus, testing out infrared sauna blankets has involved a mild rearrangement of my furniture. (First-world problems, I know.)

That said, if you’re going to drop nearly $700 on a piece of wellness equipment, you want it to fit where you live, SO YOU CAN USE IT!

The HeatPod has quickly become one of my favorite infrared sauna blankets because, though it still feels non-claustrophobic to lay in, it’s not so ginormous that rolling it out is a pain in the ass. Unfolded, it’s 75 x 71 inches, or 6.25 x 5.9 feet. It fits snug as a bug in a rug on my small living room floor and I don’t have to move anything.

So lay back, relax, and crank up the heat—here’s my full, honest Hydragun HeatPod Sauna Blanket 2 review.

Hydragun’s HeatPod Sauna Blanket 2: WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS?

If you’ve ever stepped into a sauna, I don’t have to sit here and tell you how great it is: how it can help relax your body and mind and bring out a deep, deep sweat that feels absolutely rejuvenating to get out of your bod. Of course, its history runs deeper than what we might experience in today’s spas and gyms. Heat therapy is an ancient practice, but modern research—such as this 2021 paper—points to its effectiveness in increasing our health span, or the amount of years we actually spend in good health.

Why does it work? The study’s authors Rhonda Patrick and Teresa Johnson write, “This exposure elicits mild hyperthermia, an increase in the body’s core temperature that induces a thermoregulatory response involving neuroendocrine, cardiovascular, and cytoprotective mechanisms that participate in restoring homeostasis and conditioning the body for future stressors.” [Violently exhales] In English? This basically means it trains your body’s systems to endure stress (according to the study).

Infrared sauna blankets—like Hydragun’s HeatPod Sauna Blanket 2—work by bringing you full-body heat therapy exposure through infrared or light-based heat. According to the brand, its sauna blanket helps cultivate “improved recovery, better heart and systemic health, natural pain management, and stress relief.”

Hydragun’s HeatPod Sauna Blanket 2: My full review

If I were one of those people who makes unboxing videos on TikTok, I would have made one of unboxing the Hydragun’s HeatPod Sauna Blanket 2. It came in this sleek black box (that had a carrying handle!!!) and was packaged up in its matching Hydragun carrying case. This was such a relief, as it basically showed me how I would pack it up and store it when I’m not using it. (As we can recall, I don’t have the space to leave this baby out lounging around all the time.)

Image: Natalli Amato

Before I even got into the infrared sauna blanket, I was impressed by the buttery, supple feel of its Premium SGS-tested vegan leather. It felt super luxe, and (even more importantly) had no weird packagy chemically smell that you sometimes encounter when you buy major items online.

While I knew ahead of time that the infrared sauna blanket measures 75 x 71 inches unfolded, my brain is one of those brains that have no spatial visualizing capabilities. So, I was elated and (perhaps excessively) surprised when I rolled it out flat and it fit pretty much perfectly on my rug. Did I have to shift my little altar over the the right so my head didn’t feel claustrophobic? Sure. But this was a molehill, not a mountain.

Image: Natalli Amato

Now: Before getting into any sauna blanket, you need to make sure you have a protective layer—like a cotton towel—in between you and the mat. I got the HeatPod bundle that included the brand’s blanket insert, footrest, and head pillow. While these are admittedly small accessories, I felt like they really spa-ified my experience. The towel insight is a soft waffle weave, that was so comfy it made me think that maybe I should look into getting waffle towels across the board.

Image: Natalli Amato

Meanwhile, the pillows were small but plushy: and made with that same smooth vegan leather. I was happy.

Image: Natalli Amato

Firing it up

Hydragun says the blanket takes 5-10 minutes to heat up, and I found that to be true. You have the ability to set your session time for up to 60 minutes, and that’s what I did (knowing that I probably would tap out sooner than that). I set the temperature to 170 degrees, which is 15 degrees less than the sauna banket’s max temperature. In my sauna blanket experiences so far, I’ve found that I’ve broken a deep sweat at only 167 degrees, and eventually, I reach a point where I’ve had too much heat. Setting up at 170 felt like a small homage to the fact that the HeatPod 2 is among the blankets with the hottest max temperature on the market: you won’t find anything above 185 degrees.

Hydragun recommends using the blanket 4 to 5 times per week, but frankly, I am a busy girl and don’t have that kind of time. I used it three times and noticed that I got myself in a little rhythm with my 170-degree sessions. Each time, I let the blanket warm for 10 minutes before getting in. Around the 10-minute mark, I noticed my body would really start sweating, making me thankful for the towel inserted underneath me. I tapped out at 30 minutes each time— which is about the same amount of time I last in my local spa’s sauna, too. While I thought I would work up to longer and hotter sessions, I am realizing that my body is content at this little window and quite frankly protests at the thought of increasing either. However, I know this might change over longer periods of time, so I am glad knowing that this blanket’s setting leaves me with room to grow should I want to take it.

One of my favorite things about this infrared sauna blanket is that it emits zero EMF, a form of radiation. Most other blankets are low-EMF, which the World Health Organization says is totally fine. However, I am just the right combo of superstitious and crunchy that I actually spend time worrying about EMF. (I even have rocks placed around my laptop to protect me from this.) So, the fact that this blanket is made with coils that are actually shielded to prevent any EMF is huge for me and will make me use it more. If my schedule opens up, I’ll certainly bump up to 4 to 5 days a week.

HeatPod Sauna Blanket 2 Vs. Heat Healer

I previously reviewed the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket and found a lot to love. That being said, there are a few reasons why the HeatPod might be better for you. When I first unraveled my Heat Healer, I admit I was a bit overwhelmed at its considerable dimensions. On the other hand, I found that I really appreciated HeatPod blanket’s slightly smaller specs, as it made more sense for me and my space. So if you’re a small-apartment-dweller like me, you’ll probably want to go with the HeatPod.

The HeatPod also runs a bit hotter than the Heat Healer, running the mercury up as high as 185 degrees Fahrenheit, while the Heat Healer goes up to 176. In my experience, I can’t see why anyone would ever want to run either of these on full blast, but it’s something to consider.

Cost-wise, the HydraGun HeatPod and Heat Healer sauna blanket are comparable. And their quality is comparable, too—so really, I would recommend going with the HeatPod for smaller spaces, and the Heat Healer if you have a bit more room to spread out (and maybe a lower tolerance for heat as well).

last thoughts

Infrared sauna blankets can all bleed together in your mind, I know. However, the Hydragun HeatPod Sauna Blanket 2 really does have features that give it a leg up over others. If you’re tight on space, this is a great pick. If you’re a heat maniac who wants to roast in the highest temp possible, then look no further. It’s expensive enough that this isn’t for the casual sauna user, but it’s a worthwhile investment for folks who want to make heat therapy a main focal point of their self-care routine.