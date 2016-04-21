Niagara Alt-Rock Outfit Heavy Hearts Find “Bliss” and a Lot of Noise for Their New Track



Photo courtesy of Wyatt Clough

“Bliss” is the first song off of Niagara on The Lake, Ontario alt-rock four-piece and newly inked New Damage Records signees, Heavy Heart’s new LP. The track plays host to distorted guitar notes and howling vocals about feeling despondent with the band’s signature mix of dark tones with bright vocals. All while giving a taste of what’s to come with their new album, Bliss is set to come out June 24.

Videos by VICE

“‘Bliss’ was the first song written for this LP,” drummer Davis Maxwell explains. “It made sense to start the record with a song that acknowledges the fleeting nature of success and the difficulty in creating a piece of unique art in an age where everything is hyper-connected.” Listen to the track below.

Catch the band touring with Wild Love on the dates below:

April 28th: Hamilton, ON @ The Casbah

April 29th: Toronto, ON @ Let’s Be Frank

April 30th: Ottawa, ON @ Flapjacks

May 1st: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 2nd: Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti Bar Spectacles

May 3rd: Oshawa, ON @ The Wasted Space

May 4th: Guelph, ON @ DSTRCT

May 5th: Windsor, ON @ Milk Coffee Bar

May 6th: St. Catharines, ON @ Detour Music Hall

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.