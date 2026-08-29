Heavy Metal Band on Their Last Legs as Another Band Member Abruptly Quits

Bad Wolves is one of the most chaotic bands we’ve had in a long time. Take a look at their Wikipedia, and you’ll immediately get a headache from the amount of turnaround. Vocalists, guitarists, and bassists all have come and gone, to the point that the band is barely the same anymore.

Now, we can add another name to the list of people leaving the band for good. In a lengthy post on Instagram, guitarist AJ Rebollo revealed that he’ll be stepping away from the band for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, it’s a little different than your typical band drama. He argued that the Bad Wolves were being handicapped by the band.

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“In short, I can no longer in good faith remain a member and co-sign the decisions constantly being made FOR this band by the label,” Rebollo wrote. “Among other issues I have with the inner workings of this business.”

The moment the guitarist knew he had to leave actually centered around the death of Dolly Parton. According to AJ Rebollo, the label decided to green light a Dolly Parton cover they had in the vaults. The group themselves decided against dropping the record because they wanted to work with Parton personally on the record. Apparently, the label had other ideas.

Bad Wolves Lose Another Member of Their Band

“We, as an entity, told the label we had no interest in releasing the cover after learning of Dolly’s unfortunate passing, as her collaboration on the song was no longer a possibility. We felt it would (understandably) be interpreted as somewhat of a capitalization on her passing from an outside perspective. They went ahead and posted that we were releasing it anyway, despite efforts from more than one member, myself included, to oppose it,” Rebollo continued.

All of these funky music industry woes led the Bad Wolves guitarist to grow increasingly disenchanted with the business. Consequently, he found it vital to preserve the love he has for music by leaving the band. Fear and all, he stressed that keeping that was the most important.

“Music is my job, my livelihood, and most importantly, my passion,” Rebollo said. “Stepping away from this is absolutely terrifying as I am sacrificing what little I have left when it comes to stability within the music world. I do not know what the future holds for me regarding that… I loved creating this upcoming album with [Bad Wolves] as I think it is a genuinely incredible piece of art, but this is a decision I just have to make.”

(Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)