Heavy Metal Docuseries From ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Team Coming to Hulu in 2025

Docuseries are all the rage these days, and now Hulu is giving heavy metal some time on the bandwagon.

The streamer has greenlit a new docuseries all about the history of metal, and it’s being produced by VICE Studios Canada, with Evan Husney and Jason Eisener involved. Currently, the show’s working title is Into the Void, the name of a famous Black Sabbath song, which could be a clue as to what we can expect from the series.

Those who are also fans of wrestling might remember that Husney and Eisener were co-creators of the pro wrestling documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring, which detailed controversies, tragedies, and mysteries of the sports entertainment industry. Certainly, the world of heavy metal shares all those aspects as well.

According to Deadline, the series will “chronicle the emotional sagas behind the most towering legends and unforgettable artists in heavy metal” and it will “go behind the stage into the real lives of heavy metal icons.”

Into the Void does not currently have an announced release date, but is expected sometime in 2025.

Following news of the docuseries, Evan Husney took to Instagram to share more details about the project. “New project alert,” he wrote. “[S]uper stoked to finally share what @jasoneisener and I have been working on for the past few years. Coming to @hulu in 2025.”

“We both grew up as diehard fans of metal and have always been fascinated by the boundaries between fantasy and reality. The sonic worlds created by the genre’s boldest icons are rich with untold history and unimaginable trials and tribulations, and we’re excited to team up with Hulu to look beyond the mystique and show these legends as real people.”

“A full episode lineup of the stories we’ll be delving into will be announced closer to the show’s release next year – we cant wait to share it with everyone!”