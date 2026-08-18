Heavy Metal Drummer Finally Has the ‘Legal Ability’ To Collaborate on Solo Music After Sudden Split From Band

While his sudden split from Slipknot “remains confusing”, drummer Jay Weinberg revealed that he’s now free to collaborate with other artists. He can also put out his own work, much of which has been on the back burner since 2013 when he joined Slipknot.

In November 2023, just five months after keyboardist Craig Jones left Slipknot, the band announced the “creative decision” to let Weinberg go as well. The band even fired their longtime DJ, Sid Wilson, in July 2026, although the jury remains out on that.

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In an August 2026 interview with Loyal to the Craft, Weinberg spoke about his new solo journey and what it means to have creative freedom. He shared that his July 2026 single with Softcult, “Drown Fountain”, was actually a song he’d been “kicking around since 2013.” When asked why it took so long for him to release solo music, Weinberg alluded to his restrictive position.

“Without giving too much attention to any kind of one situation, not having the legal ability to play music with other people was definitely difficult because I look at music, at least the creation and sharing of it, it’s that twofold thing,” he explained.

Jay Weinberg Discusses Creative Freedom to Collaborate After Slipknot Split

The assumption is that drumming for Slipknot prevented Jay Weinberg from making music with other artists. Allegedly, he was exclusively a part of the band and couldn’t release his own solo work.

While he could make his own music “in private”, said Weinberg, legally he couldn’t release anything. He said that the decade he spent in Slipknot was a time of intense career focus. However, part of him wasn’t being fulfilled.

“Although I was super intensely focused on one aspect of my creative life and happy to do so, like a little part of my creative self, it was dying for sure because this is stuff that means a lot to me,” Weinberg explained.

He started much of his upcoming music around 2013. Naturally, releasing those songs inspires an additional level of pride. “I feel passionate to put the effort into getting it across the finish line, and it is emotionally gratifying for me to put out there,” Weinberg said of these songs.

He added, “I’ve always considered that a healthy thing, to be able to play and create with people of all sorts of disciplines, all sorts of backgrounds, and that’s certainly what I’m leaning into.”

So far, Weinberg has released a few collaborative singles. He dropped “Sandstone” with George Clarke of Deafheaven, “Drone Operator” featuring NOWHERE2RUN, and “Drown Fountain” with Softcult.

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