Hector Bellerin and Nacho “Peter Crouch’s Younger Brother” Monreal Calling a Soccer Match is Fantastic

This video is a whole lot of fun. Arsenal set up Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal to provide a bit of commentary as they watched the Gunners match against Liverpool from last April. Bellerin comes out hot, and calls his broadcasting partner “Peter Crouch’s younger brother,” which is just spot on.

Nacho is a serviceable straight man, but Bellerin is really the star of the video. On calling his own goal “This guy is unbelievable!…with his left foot—I thought he only used his left to get on the bus.” The whole clip is great, but Bellerin saves his best for last, when Olivier Giroud gets on the board in the 90th minute: “AND THAT’S A VERY NICE FINISH OLLY, WELL DONE MY SON. After all the time he spent doing his hair, I think he deserved it, didn’t he?”

I would watch every soccer game with top shelf commentary like this.