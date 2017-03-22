Kalte Schnauze-Wurst (Hedgehog Slice) Recipe

Servings: 4-5
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
3 ½ ounces confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1 large egg
1 ¾ ounces semi-sweet chocolate
1 ounce cocoa powder
5 ¼ ounces
butterkekse, crushed into small pieces
Directions
- In a large bowl and using an electric hand mixer, cream the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat well to combine. The mixture should be foamy.
- Place 2 inches of water in a medium saucepan and place a metal bowl on top. Add the chocolate and cook over medium until melted, then add the cocoa powder, stirring to combine.
- Cover your work surface with a large piece of plastic wrap. Pour the chocolate mixture onto the plastic wrap (it looks gross, sorry). Using your hands, spread the mixture lengthwise along center of the plastic wrap leaving a 1″ border at each end. Roll it into a sausage, about 10-inches long and 1-inch thick (or as long and thick as you like). Working from one long end and using the plastic wrap to lift and guide, roll the plastic wrap around the chocolate, creating a log. Twist the ends of plastic wrap to secure.
- Refrigerate the “sausage.” Every 5 to 10 minutes or so, remove the sausage from the refrigerator and roll it again and again. This helps to get the sausage shape right and prevent it from going flat. You can also whirl the sausage around to make it more sausage-y. Simply take the ends of the plastic wrap between your fingers and twist it a couple of times (like you would do with sausage making, at least that’s how I learned it, lol).
- Let it rest for a couple of hours, ideally overnight, checking the shape from time to time and rolling it again, if need be.
- When the sausage is done, either serve it in slices immediately and eat it, or, if you want a fancier sausage, cover it in marzipan.
- To make it vegan, simple use vegan cookies and replace the butter with margarine and the egg with an egg substitute of your choice.