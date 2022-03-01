Hold My Bong: The Hedley & Bennett x Grateful Dead Aprons Have Landed

Damn, Hedley & Bennett sure has some friends in [rips bong] high places. Over the years, the kitchen-wear label has set the gold standard for aprons—whether you’re a professional cook or just a stoner with a spatula, like us—thanks to its durable, cotton twill material, thoughtful design (pockets abound, finally), and for blessing us with unforgettable partnerships, such as last year’s collaboration with the Grateful Dead. Never before had aprons, the socially acceptable bibs of hot adults everywhere, so enchanted our hacky sack-loving, grifter flower child hearts. We waked, we baked, and then we baked some more.

Now, a new “Dedley” drop is fresh outta the oven, and ready to join the OG apron collection with even more iconic characters from the Deadhead universe. We’re talking dancing skeletons and terrapin turtles with their very own chef hats, all dancing across a splendid canvas of rainbow tie-dye and fluffy clouds:

And what if you’re a more aesthetically understated chef? This time Hedley & Bennett has included a soft gray colorway for its dancing bears apron, so you can run on Jerry Time without wondering if you’re going overboard on the rainbow tie-dye (you never are, though) with your technicolor Crocs and your coveted apron.

These beauts will go fast, so make sure you smash that order button before your fellow Deadheads to avoid GDTRFB.

