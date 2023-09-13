Crocs’ New Collab With Hedley & Bennett Goes Hard

Is it possible to mention cool new chef gear without mentioning The B**r? Damn, I guess not. In any case, beloved kitchen brand Hedley & Bennett, whose durable, aesthetically pleasing aprons appear everywhere from Top Chef to countless restaurants and home kitchens, just dropped the chef-iest collab imaginable (outside of the McDonald’s Travis Scott meal, of course). That’s right, fam, I’m talking about a partnership with Crocs that was literally inspired by hit TV show The Bear (you probably haven’t heard of it, but it’s on Hulu).

If you’ve ever cooked in a professional kitchen or manned a grill in your backyard while listening to Steely Dan, you’re probably familiar with those holey, hella comfy clogs. Now, Hedley & Bennett has put its recognizable stamp of understated style and extreme durability—and, duh, its famous ampersand, aka the real reason some of you people buy this stuff—on the beloved shoe.

This collab between giants has yielded not one but two shoe options (one for each foot, LOL). One is a deep navy bistro clog, a style that most chefs who don’t like getting fry batter and hot oil on their bare feet should be familiar with. In addition to the thicker toe design and contoured flatbed, these bad boys have the typical slip-resistant treads you expect out of a killer kitchen shoe. Plus, the pivottable backstrap is orange, which is simply very cool.

The other option is a bone-colored, vented clog—also with slip-resistant tread—that’s primed to show off your cool identity (i.e., you can put Jibbitz, Crocs’ trademark flair, all over it). On that note, the vented shoe comes with the exclusive Hedley & Bennett Jibbitz pack, which includes cute little buttons like a deli (for storing food and drinking water), an apron, a big ampersand, and one that simply says—dear god, give me the strength to type this—”Yes, Ch*f.” You can also pick up the Jibbitz pack solo, in case you love Hedley & Bennett but already have your own pair of Crocs that you love.

Now, all Hedley & Bennett has left to do is figure out how to get Nelly to write a song about these.

Check out the Hedley & Bennett x Crocs collab over at Hedley & Bennett’s website.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals. Sign up for our newsletter.