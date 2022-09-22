The YouTuber Who Crashed His Camaro Into a Packed Taxi Is Being Charged With Homicide

MEXICO CITY — A popular Mexican YouTuber was just arrested for allegedly causing the death of six people in a horrific car accident. Amado González, known online as Heisenwolf, was placed under arrest on Tuesday while in a hospital in Mexico State.

The accident took place on Sept. 18 on a highway near the municipality of Atlacomulco. González was allegedly driving a red and white Chevrolet Camaro at an excessive speed in the wrong lane toward oncoming traffic when he struck a taxi, according to Mexican newspaper El Universal.

Images of the accident shared widely online showed direct impact on both the front hoods of the Camaro and the taxi, which appears to back up claims that the collision was head-on. Three people died at the scene, and three others died later at the hospital, including a 10-year-old girl and her mother. The sole survivor of the accident was González. He’s been charged with homicide.

The uncle of the deceased child, only identified as María Fernanda, told local newspaper El Sol de Toluca that she “was the happiness of the house.”

“She was a very intelligent and driven girl. She was going to turn 11 in October, and well, she leaves a big void here in the family,” he said. “We want justice.”

González, reportedly 26 years old and originally from Atlacomulco, currently has nearly 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube since joining in September 2011. He gained fame online by posting sardonic videos analyzing and critiquing everything from celebrity and youth culture to movies, series, and video games. His current pinned video both explains and mocks “femboys.”

The “about” section of his YouTube channel seems to take pride in his nihilistic and judgmental world view.

“I hate many things in life, and in general I know that it is unfair, painful, but what better than sharing that pain TOGETHER and making it more enjoyable, this channel is to be able to spend this time that we have in the best way COMPLAINING ABOUT MANY THINGS,” it says.

His last video posted before the accident is called “The worst Mexican villains.” The top comment by a viewer, liked over 18,000 times and with 170 replies, roughly translates to “Heisenwolf doesn’t give a crap; you turned yourself into the title of your own video.”

González is set to appear for his first court date on Oct. 5, according to local media.