Helicopter Crash-Landed on a Skyscraper in Midtown New York City

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A helicopter crash-landed onto the roof of a midtown Manhattan high-rise Monday afternoon around 1:50 p.m., according to New York City authorities. One person — the pilot — has died.

Videos by VICE

The New York City Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were responding to a report that a helicopter crashed into a building, then later tweeted that it crashed on top of a building. The helicopter landing sparked a fire. The fire has since been extinguished, according to police.

MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH ON TOP OF BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 10, 2019

There are few additional details on the crash, which appears to be an accident, but one eyewitness tweeted that he heard a crash in on 7th Avenue and looked up to see a plume of smoke.



787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on the scene. “People who were in the building said they felt the building shake,” Cuomo told reporters. “There may have been casualties involved.” He later said the crash did not appear to have any links to terrorism.



NEW: Governor Cuomo is on the scene of the helicopter crash in midtown Manhattan. https://t.co/yMaIx5IW94 pic.twitter.com/D02CwRfzDe — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 10, 2019

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is running for president, told reporters that there was no reason to believe the crash was linked to terrorism.

“No indication this was an act of terror,” de Blasio said.

President Trump tweeted that he’d been briefed on the crash, but he didn’t mention the pilot’s death:

I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019



Cover: Image of 787 Seventh Ave., New York, from Google Maps

