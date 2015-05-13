Helio Castroneves Goes Airborne and Flips Car During Indy 500 Practice

While practicing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the actual running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24th, Helio Castroneves was involved in a scary crash that sent his car flipping in the air after slamming into one of the walls in a corner of the track. From the dashcam footage in the video and GIF below, you can see his tires slightly wiggle on the track, causing Castroneves to lose control of the car.

As he went into the wall, the car turned around and the back end lifted off the ground, causing the car to go airborne, then drag along the track upside down and flip before eventually landing right side up again. Castroneves eventually got himself out of the car, no worse for wear, according to team owner Roger Penske.

“He’s fine,” team owner Roger Penske said. “I talked to him right after he settled down on the track. He’s fine. No bones broken.

“He’s alert and getting ready to go back and figure out what happened.



[Indianapolis Star]