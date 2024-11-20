Score 25% off Helix Mattresses (And Get Free Bedding) When You Shop the Black Friday Sale

It’s November: The month of giving thanks, fighting with your family about politics, and buying mattresses. Everyone knows that Black Friday is every mattress brand’s go-time. So, if you’ve been manifesting an affordable mattress, now’s your time to head over to Helix, where you can score luxury mattresses for less now through December 1.

Here’s the rundown: Helix is slashing prices on the whole site, marking everything 25% off. Plus, they’re giving away free stuff. When you shop the Core collection (the cheapest) you get two free pillows. Meanwhile, if you shop the Luxe or Elite collections, you get a free bedding bundle, which includes two pillows, a mattress protector, and a sheet set.

To score all these deals, use the code BF25 at checkout.

a quick look at the best helix black friday deals

Best soft mattress deal – Helix Sunset Luxe

If, like me, you love good soft mattress, then you’ll want to check out the Helix Sunset Luxe: it’s plush soft, but still designed in a way that supports your spine and proper alignment. While this model is best for side sleepers, Helix also makes soft mattresses for back and stomach sleepers (which is a theme you’ll find across all Helix mattress models). Normally, this baby is $2,373.33. With the sale, it’s just $1,780.

Best medium mattress deal – Helix Dusk Luxe

Not too soft and not too firm, the Helix Dusk Luxe is that medium, just-right Goldilocks mattress. It’s also made with a premium pillow top and has enhanced lumbar support, but it will have a little more firmness to it than the soft mattress. It has the same sale price point of $1,780, so picking the best option comes down to preference.

Best firm mattress deal – Helix Dawn Luxe

For something firm, look to the Helix Dawn Luxe: its made with firm, responsive foam layers that offer extra support. However, for your comfort, it still has a plush pillow top. It starts at the same sale price point of $1,780. As with the others, you can add extras on from there – such as a cooling cover that’s on sale for $199.

Best organic mattress deal – Helix Birch Luxe Natural Mattress

Not to be that crunchy hippy, but organic mattresses exist, and I think they’re rad. The Helix Birch Luxe Natural Mattress is made with responsibly sourced natural organic materials – so you can rest peacefully knowing you’re not laying on anything that you can’t pronounce. This mattress toes the medium/firm line, and is on sale for $1,968 – which is down from $2,624.

Best elite collection mattress deal – Helix Midnight Elite

Helix’s Luxe mattresses are pretty darn luxe IMO. However, if you want something truly ~elite~ then you’ll want to shop from the… elite collection. What’s the difference? These mattresses are super tall because they have so many special layers – so tall (16-inches) that they ship in two boxes. they’re super supportive and durable, and also feature the brand’s most cutting edge cooling tech. Normally, the Helix Midnight Elite is nearly $4,000. Now, it’s on sale for $2,811.

Best core collection mattress deal – Helix Moonlight

Maybe you’re thinking, Black Friday is for saving, not splurging… right? I hear you. Helix’s Core collection is on sale too, and these are the brand’s more affordable “basic” mattresses. Still, they’re known for their high quality! A soft mattress, the Helix Moonlight is on sale for $999.

Best kids mattress deal – Helix Kids

Also part of the Core collection are Helix’s mattresses for kids: available in twin and full sizes, the Helix Kids mattress has a two-sided flappable design. The softer side is for kids ages 8-12, while the firmer side is for kids age 3-7. Plus, it’s on sale for $559.

Best plus sized mattress deal – Helix Plus Elite

Another thing to love about Helix is that they make mattresses beyond just the traditional sizes, to accommodate all body types. The Helix Plus Elite is one of the best mattresses for plus sized people, made with a quilted pillow top, premium foams and micro coils, and full zoned lumbar support. Normally $3,478, it’s on sale for $2,811.

Best base deal – Helix Adjustable Base

I thought that adjustable bases were just something that you found in hospitals: until I learned that my friend had one for the sheer joy of it. According to Helix, “Adjustable Bases are great for improving sleep comfort and quality for everyone, from helping to reduce snoring, alleviate back pressure, and decrease joint pain to finding the best relaxing positions.” At 25% off, the Helix Adjustable Base is on sale for $936.

Best bedframe deal – Madison Bedframe

Even though I am an adult, I have a DIY bedframe where the wooden slats are always falling out of place. Really, I need to change this. The Madison Bedframe would be a stellar option, with its clean, natural wood aesthetic and tool-free assembly. Plus, it’s on sale for $546.75.

Best mattress topper deal – Helix Plush Mattress Topper

Maybe your current mattress isn’t so bad that you’re willing to shell out for a new one. If you want to hang on a while longer but need a refresh, try the Helix Plush Mattress Topper: it basically turns your mattress into a Helix dupe. Normally $129, it’s on sale for $96.75.

Best sheet set deal – Helix Tencel Sheet Set

If you buy a Luxe or Elite mattress, you get a sheet set. But if you’re not and you still want in on the fun, you can score the cooling, hypoallergenic Helix Tencel Sheet Set for just $139.69.

Best weighted blanket deal – Helix Knit Weighted Blanket

Personally, I hate sleeping without my weighted blanket. It just brings me so much comfort and joy – which is what I also wish for you. This Helix Knit Weighted Blanket looks chunky and cozy and like its begging to be cuddled up with. At $139.69, it could make a thoughtful gift for someone on your list – or yourself.