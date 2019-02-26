Hell Yeah, Kacey Musgraves Covered Selena in Houston Last Night

Fresh off her stint presenting at the 2019 Academy Awards, Album of the Year Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves performed the opening night of the annual 20-day RodeoHouston event in Houston, Texas. In the middle of her set, the country superstar performed a pitch-perfect rendition of Selena y Los Dinos’s 1992 hit “Como la Flor” to the crowd, which the Houston Chronicle reported was over 53,000 people.

Selena is a Texas legend, and what made the cover more resonant was that the concert was almost 24 years to the date of the late pop music icon’s last RodeoHouston performance on Feb. 26 1995, a month before her tragic death. That performance was later released as a 2001 tribute album and Musgraves acknowledged the significance, telling the audience, “I love the queen Selena just as much as you!” Watch a clip from the performance below.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/PopCraveNet/status/1100294958085562368

Don’t just take our positive review, Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back. A big big thank you to [Musgraves] for the love at the Houston Rodeo tonite with that SELENA Y LOS DINOS Jam!”