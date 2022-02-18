Hella, the Best Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread Ever, Is Finally Back in Stock

True Nutella-heads (Trü Nüs, as we like to call them) know that chocolate-hazelnut spread is more than a condiment: It’s a lifestyle. But some of us also know that Nutella—the world-famous stuff made by Italian megacorp Ferrero—has had some ups and downs over the past decade. First, it came under fire for being made with palm oil, which contributes to environmental destruction (although the company claims it sources its supply sustainably) and it can have low but present levels of carcinogens. Then, a few tweaks to the Nutella recipe had some fans freaking out, claiming that it compromised the spread’s once undeniably perfect taste. Also, the Ferrero family has been riddled with tragedies and controversies, as most billionaire empires tend to be. So Nutella, while beautiful, has a flawed and complicated story.

Perhaps it was our love of Nutella that initially drove us to Hella, but truth be told, Hella has been our main boo ever since. This chocolate-hazelnut spread is made by online health food paradise Bubble Goods, and buddy, it was love at first lick. Hella is made with just three organic ingredients: hazelnuts, cacao nibs, and coconut sugar, and has a rich, creamy texture just like the product it’s named after and rhymes with. It’s also vegan, paleo-friendly, and made by a female-founded company. Forget a single jar; you’ll want a three-pack. (Our editor stocks up hard when it’s available.)

Videos by VICE

The only bummer about the stuff is that it sells out crazy quick whenever Bubble releases a new batch, so we’ve been running low. Mercifully, it’s finally, finally, finally back in stock after a months-long absence. It literally has 100% five-star reviews. Run like a mofo—do not even think about walking. Plus, we’ve got a treat for ya: use promo code BUBBLEVICE10 to get $10 off if you spend $50 or more.

A little more on Bubble: Nothing sold on the site contains preservatives, artificial dyes, fillers, or refined/artificial sugars. Plus, all the brands and products featured source their ingredients responsibly, and are even taste-tested by the Bubble team to get a seal of approval before making it onto the platform. And founder/CEO Jessica Young worked as a chef in Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City, so you know her palate is legit.

We are here to evangelize Hella, and we know it’s worthy of our Trü Nü diehards. It’s clean-label, animal- and planet-friendly, but most importantly, it’s just really crazy-good. Drizzled on ice cream? Smeared on a banana? Stirred into your coffee? The possibilities are endless. Let’s gooo.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.