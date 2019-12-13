‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ Is Getting a Sequel for Next-Gen Xbox

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, a game that walked a tightrope (it worked for some, and didn’t work for others) when it came to telling a story about mental health, is getting a follow-up. Its sequel is coming to Microsoft’s new console, the Xbox Series X. Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, used the game to promote the new console, saying that footage from the trailer was captured entirely in-game.

We don’t know much beyond this trailer, but it looks like the hero Senua is in a much different place than she was in the last game.