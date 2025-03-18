‘Helldivers 2’ Blasts the Doors Down With a New Western-Themed Warbond I Need Immediately

Last time on “VICE Games’ Helldivers 2 Shenanigans,” the game was so good, I had an entire existential crisis! If that’s not a mark of video games definitively being art, I don’t know what is. But, I’m here to discuss the latest Warbond, “Borderline Justice.” Which is Western-themed, features an awesome jetpack, and draws some eerie Star Wars comparisons.

Play video

“Wanted! Dead or even deader: savage, freedom-hating fiends! It’s High Noon, Helldivers! Round up a posse and mosey to an untamed galaxy with this Premium Warbond overloaded with weapons, explosives and armour for this season and beyond.” I want this Helldivers 2 Warbond so badly.

“With Borderline Justice, you’ll also unlock a new player title, Super Sheriff, to let everyone know you’re their huckleberry–the galactic border colonies can rest a little easier on your watch. We’re also providing player cards that match each cape, and you’ll also get a brand new booster: Sample Extricator! When you put down a big enemy, there’s a small chance it’ll drop a sample to toss in your saddlebags,” the PlayStation Blog says of the upcoming Helldivers 2 goodness!

the ‘helldivers 2’ team already made the “high noon” joke, so I’m stuck

And what would the coming of a new Warbond be without some good-natured Helldivers 2 jokes from the community? “Respectfully inspired by such Super Earth classics such as: ‘Fistful of Credits,’ ‘The Bot, The Bug and The Diver,’ ‘Once upon a Time in Creek,’ ‘High Plains Diver,’” one YouTube commenter states.

“Oh? Is that a quick draw emote at the end? I can’t wait to challenge my friend to a standoff then quick draw my pocket nuke.” And some Helldivers 2 players just want to watch the world burn. But, such is the pursuit of universal democracy. Sometimes, you lose a few good ones trying to bring civility to the savage species. …What’s that? That sounds awfully similar to real-world political strife? Why, I don’t see what you mean! What’s “political” about a dominant species asserting itself over another– …Oh. Now that I’m reading it out loud, I guess you could argue a certain degree of [REDACTED].