Helldivers 2 Joins PlayStation Plus Library and Gets Huge Update

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is getting a popular new addition today with Helldivers 2 joining the subscription service just in time to drop a major content update.

It’s been more than two years since Helldivers 2 took the gaming world by storm in early 2024, but the game is still making content additions and connecting with new gamers.

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The latest push to keep the Helldivers 2 community engaged and growing arrived this week when the title became available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. This is a major addition to the subscription service and is likely going to bring in a lot of new players who haven’t checked out the game yet.

In addition to joining the PlayStation Plus game library, Helldivers 2 also released the Devoid of Liberty content update, which includes a ton of new action for players to dive into.

Journey to the Void – Getting into the Void presents a unique challenge. High Command has ordered reconnaissance missions to gather as much intel as possible in order to give us an advantage.

– Getting into the Void presents a unique challenge. High Command has ordered reconnaissance missions to gather as much intel as possible in order to give us an advantage. Complete new missions – You will be given new objectives to conquer–destroy Illuminate spires and gateways, complete data reconnaissance, and infiltrate Illuminate structures with your team. New secondary objectives will also become available, from eradicating Void mutations to extracting materials for research, as well as the opportunity to open a secondary extraction zone on the map to potentially evacuate your squad faster.

– You will be given new objectives to conquer–destroy Illuminate spires and gateways, complete data reconnaissance, and infiltrate Illuminate structures with your team. New secondary objectives will also become available, from eradicating Void mutations to extracting materials for research, as well as the opportunity to open a secondary extraction zone on the map to potentially evacuate your squad faster. Exterminate new threats – As you fight your way toward the Void, you’ll encounter new, hideously mutated organisms. We have received intelligence reports that indicate these metamorphosed creatures are emerging from the heart of the Void–they are ghoulish diversions wrought into existence by the Illuminate scourge to threaten our freedom. The Wretch The Crusher

– As you fight your way toward the Void, you’ll encounter new, hideously mutated organisms. We have received intelligence reports that indicate these metamorphosed creatures are emerging from the heart of the Void–they are ghoulish diversions wrought into existence by the Illuminate scourge to threaten our freedom. Dive with more impact – You may now gain all 300 ranks of security access and privileges, as well as new rank titles. We have commissioned SEAF platoons to aid in completing operations. They’ll arrive on dropships to fight alongside you and your squad, offering medical support via stims, but also give a boost to your morale when you salute, shake hands, and–of course–hug them.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can download the game now to jump into the action. They’ll also be able to join in as the community takes on the latest epic collective challenge. Players will be working together to eliminate 500 million enemies by August 18 to unlock four Helldiver PlayStation avatars.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Helldivers 2 news and updates.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.