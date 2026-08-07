Helldivers 2 Officially Crossing Over with Warhammer 40,000

The next Helldivers 2 Legendary Warbond has officially been announced and confirmed that the game is crossing over with the grimdark world of Warhammer 40,000.

Helldivers 2 x WArhammer 40,000: Castellan’s Creed Legendary WArbond

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The next Legendary Warbond is set to arrive on August 12 and bring a major Warhammer 40,000 crossover to the world of Helldivers 2.

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Players will have the chance to overwhelm and hammer hostile entities into complete compliance with highly-advanced gear inspired by the unmatched, undefeated and unyielding Cadian Kasrkin – revered as the most elite Astra Militarum unit in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

The Castellan’s Creed Legendary Warbond includes:

Wield potent, Democracy-dispensing weapons!

Wear iconic, peace-preserving armour!

Bear distinguished, service-honouring capes!

Become the unbreakable shield of Super Earth without the need to measure distance, line-of-sight or your target’s chances of survival.

The big update will also include some new weapons, stratagem, and warmor for players to test out:

R/40-K Hot-Shot Marksman Rifle – Thunderous power and pinpoint precision from distance. Produced by ST Construction with metals mined on the lost world of Chara, overrun in the First Galactic War, every shot carries forward the legacy of those who made their valiant last stand.

– Thunderous power and pinpoint precision from distance. Produced by ST Construction with metals mined on the lost world of Chara, overrun in the First Galactic War, every shot carries forward the legacy of those who made their valiant last stand. P/40-K Bolt Pistol – A highly-effective, highly-versatile pocket-size sidearm from the early days of the Galactic Federation that has more than withstood the test of time. Battle-proven, deadly, iconic.

– A highly-effective, highly-versatile pocket-size sidearm from the early days of the Galactic Federation that has more than withstood the test of time. Battle-proven, deadly, iconic. G/40-K Meltamine – Capable of burning through almost anything, this single-use, proximity-detonated energy mine has been engineered for complete impartiality to friendly and enemy footfall, lighting up the night sky with every wayward step.

– Capable of burning through almost anything, this single-use, proximity-detonated energy mine has been engineered for complete impartiality to friendly and enemy footfall, lighting up the night sky with every wayward step. 40-K Meltagun Stratagem – A firm favourite with recruits and veterans, this Stratagem can be called in to discharge a superheated beam of thermal energy, ideal for dissolving anti-Democratic deception, or anything else that requires melting, at close range.

– A firm favourite with recruits and veterans, this Stratagem can be called in to discharge a superheated beam of thermal energy, ideal for dissolving anti-Democratic deception, or anything else that requires melting, at close range. TG-122 Demo-Trooper – Heavy-tier armour built for the Helldiver who seeks the most dangerous of roles in the deadliest war zones. A precise and faithful replica of the storied armour worn by the legendary Charan Colonial Guard, ideal for breaching enemy fortifications under heavy fire.

– Heavy-tier armour built for the Helldiver who seeks the most dangerous of roles in the deadliest war zones. A precise and faithful replica of the storied armour worn by the legendary Charan Colonial Guard, ideal for breaching enemy fortifications under heavy fire. TG-8 Sharpshooter – Medium-tier armour tailor-made for patient, keen-eyed, skilled shooters ready and willing to follow High Command’s orders for the safety and glory of Super Earth – at any cost.

Players will be able to unlock the new Legendary Warbond on August 12 by spending 1500 Super Credits.

Warhammer 40,000 is definitely another very popular IP to crossover with Helldivers 2, so it will be interesting to see if this content manages to entice some new players to check out the game or bring any lapsed players back to the 2024 hit.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Helldivers 2 news and updates as future content drops arrive.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.