Helldivers 2 Update Brings New Weapons and Armor

Helldivers 2 players are getting a big update next week when the brand-new Ironclad Democracy Warbond arrives and delivers new weapons and armor.

Helldivers 2 brand-new Ironclad Democracy Warbond Arrives September 22

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Helldivers 2 launched back in February 2024, but the live service game is still going strong and providing tons of new content updates and adventures for players to dive into.

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The next big update arrives on September 22 with the Ironclad Democracy Warbond. For those unfamiliar with the system, Warbonds are essentially the battle pass-like tiered progression system in Helldivers 2.

Here is a breakdown of the new weapons arriving as part of the update:

AR-11 Arbitrator | Primary | The electrical firing mechanism of this assault rifle releases caseless ammunition rounds in rapid succession, while the underslung shotgun delivers battlefield variety with a sudden and fatal surprise.

| The electrical firing mechanism of this assault rifle releases caseless ammunition rounds in rapid succession, while the underslung shotgun delivers battlefield variety with a sudden and fatal surprise. GL-15 Evictor | Primary | Trade precision for devastating area-of-effect capabilities with a powerful pump-action grenade launcher. The manual single-round reload makes it a highly methodical choice for squads requiring an explosive approach to dispute resolution.

| Trade precision for devastating area-of-effect capabilities with a powerful pump-action grenade launcher. The manual single-round reload makes it a highly methodical choice for squads requiring an explosive approach to dispute resolution. P-34 Breacher | Secondary | Unholster this punishing missile pistol to burn through your target’s armor – or any outer layer – with sticky projectiles powered by phosphorous fuel and loaded with an explosive payoff.

Players will also be able to access these throwables:

G-60 Anti-Tank Seeker | Equipped with a high-yield payload especially effective against armored vehicles, this smart grenade delivery drone tracks the user’s movements before homing in on nearby enemies and exploding on impact.

| Equipped with a high-yield payload especially effective against armored vehicles, this smart grenade delivery drone tracks the user’s movements before homing in on nearby enemies and exploding on impact. G-8 Immolation | For you who likes to burn everything in your path. The immolation grenade sacrifices the boom for a blanket of fire to engulf your target in the blazing heart of Justice.

There is also a long list of armor additions and updates:

BFM-16 Tanker Light Armor | Inspired by the legendary armored cavalry of the First Galactic War, this lightweight suit features integrated acoustic dampeners to shield the wearer from the deafening roar of Freedom… and the disruptive screams of dissidence.

| Inspired by the legendary armored cavalry of the First Galactic War, this lightweight suit features integrated acoustic dampeners to shield the wearer from the deafening roar of Freedom… and the disruptive screams of dissidence. BFM-220 Ironclad Heavy Armor | Forged from surplus hull plating, this hulking suit features an integrated servo-bracing system and a towering blast-shield collar as favored by Helldiver barbershop quartets heard throughout the galaxy.

| Forged from surplus hull plating, this hulking suit features an integrated servo-bracing system and a towering blast-shield collar as favored by Helldiver barbershop quartets heard throughout the galaxy. Armor Passive – Blunt-Force Mitigation – Makes Helldivers more resistant to being knocked off their feet when under attack and reduces any damage taken from impact and collisions by 30%, while also providing a higher armor rating.

– Makes Helldivers more resistant to being knocked off their feet when under attack and reduces any damage taken from impact and collisions by 30%, while also providing a higher armor rating. Standard of Rapid Evacuation – Adorned with a fearsome armored division crest, this abbreviated cape ensures the wearer’s elite status is clearly broadcast to their subordinates, without the hem becoming fatally entangled in their own vehicle’s heavy tread mechanisms.

– Adorned with a fearsome armored division crest, this abbreviated cape ensures the wearer’s elite status is clearly broadcast to their subordinates, without the hem becoming fatally entangled in their own vehicle’s heavy tread mechanisms. Shroud of The Juggernaut – The sheer weight of this camouflage shroud perfectly complements a Helldiver operating as a walking tank. Astute observers will also note that the shattered woodland pattern conceals a highly classified, morale-boosting message in Morse code.

That should be everything that players need to know ahead of the upcoming new Warbond launch. It should be very interesting to see if this new content sparks another spike in return players and curious new fans.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Helldivers 2 new and updates.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.