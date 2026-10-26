Hellidivers 2 Liberty Day Rifle Reward and Minigames

Helldivers 2 players can celebrate Liberty Day in-game today and claim a special reward to commemorate the occasion.

Helldivers 2 Liberty Day Rifle Reward Details

Helldivers 2 launched all the way back in February 2024, but the game is still going strong thanks to frequent updates and exciting in-game activities. This week delivers the annual Liberty Day celebration and a handful of minigames for players to enjoy as they check in for the occasion.

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“Long ago, before the formation of the Democratic Council, humanity lived in utter undemocratic chaos. Citizens of Super Earth had no reliable sources of truth. People believed anything, everything, with erratic voting records influenced by information, misinformation, and disinformation. Society was crumbling, descending into total democratic anarchy. We needed leadership and action to unite our beliefs, our votes, and our views.”

Every October 26, the Helldivers community comes together to celebrate all the wonderful things Managed Democracy has given them. Part of that celebration luckily involves a nice reward for players.

“For Liberty Day 2186, we have some new celebration items especially for our Helldivers: aboard your Super Destroyers this year, we have drafted new regulations regarding holiday ship adornments for October 26. Now, for 24 hours on our special day, you will see banners, rugs, party supplies, and other fun decorations aboard your ship.”

Liberty Day Gift:

The AR-23L Liberator Legacy This classic modeled after weapons used in the First Galactic War will bring a retro flair to modern loadouts. The AR-23L Liberator Legacy will be rewarded at the conclusion of the Liberty Day celebrations. Be sure to log in and participate in the celebrations to claim your gift.



Liberty Day Minigames:

Minidivers . Work together in the chat to send emoji stratagem codes and stop the waves of enemies.

. Work together in the chat to send emoji stratagem codes and stop the waves of enemies. Adopt-a-SEAF . Receive your very own blueberry to care for and send on missions. Meet your new friend on the frontlines.

. Receive your very own blueberry to care for and send on missions. Meet your new friend on the frontlines. Oath of Enlistment . Do your part and receive a copy of your oath to keep.

. Do your part and receive a copy of your oath to keep. Raise the Flag. Salute in the chat and raise the flag together.

Note that some of the minigames are only available to members of the official Helldivers 2 Discord server.

That should be just about everything players need to know to prepare to hop into the event, check out some minigames, and claim their Liberty Day reward.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Helldivers 2 news and updates.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.