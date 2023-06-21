We’ve Got a Delicious HelloFresh Discount Code for You (Get 16 Meals Free)

We love ordering DoorDash as much as the next New Yorker, but the beloved convenience app is making our chef skills start to feel a little rusty. A comeback into home-chef mode can be daunting, especially since step one is usually going to the grocery store. Ew! Besides interacting with a cashier that prints out a footlong receipt with coupons we’ll never use, cooking means planning ahead about what ingredients we need to buy (which is a lot more annoying when you’ve just gotten off work and you’re hungry right now). We’re all for making your life easier, meaning we would do anything to have you avoid getting into the car at 7:14 p.m., weakened with hunger and indecision, to head to Kroger. But fear not—that’s what meal kit services are for.

It’s time to resurrect our Always Pan from the dead and to get shit done in the kitchen, and when it comes to whipping up easy, tasty recipes with minimal decision-making and Chopped-scenario anxiety, we defer to the GOAT: HelloFresh. And guess what? We’ve got a rich, buttery HelloFresh discount code for you (think 16 free meals, three surprise gifts, and more)—read on for the details.

In case you’ve been cryogenically frozen for millennia á la Encino Man and are unfamiliar, HelloFresh is a meal kit subscription service that’s known for its fresh (it’s in the name after all!), pre-portioned ingredients that make stepping into the kitchen feel more Gordon Ramsay (like, his cooking, not the berating part) and less The Swedish Chef (although, he’s also a king). With up to 40 different recipes offered every week, it’s easy to choose meals that speak to your palate, with options ranging from traditional meat and veggies (think Onion Crunch Chicken with mashed sweet potatoes, or One-Pan Cantina Shrimp Fajitas—both on this week’s menu) and family-friendly options to menus for more specific dietary needs and restrictions (looking at you, vegetarians, pescatarians, and calorie-counters). Boxes can cater to up to four people, with the option to choose up to 24 meals at a time. There’s even a Quick & Easy section on the menu for those who want to truly minimize cook time and effort (and still enjoy dishes like Saucy Italian Chicken Wraps and Cheesy Spinach & White Bean Pasta Bake.

While that might seem like one helluva commitment for first-timers (especially if you’re someone who likes to decide what to eat right before you chow down), fear not: HelloFresh offers visual menus that provide meal descriptions, nutrition facts, ingredients, allergens present, and utensils needed—so you know exactly what you’re in for when you put in your order ahead of time. With recipes like Creamy Dijon Dill Chicken, Tomato Shakshuka with Feta, and Vegan Shawarma-spiced Chickpeas, the only difficult decision you’ll have is solving the age-old question: “What’s for dinner?”

But what do people actually think of the food? Customers have given the meal kit five stars across the board, offering relatable feedback like, “It’s fun to try new stuff and I’ve saved money because I don’t eat out as much,” and “It actually helped me to enjoy cooking again.” Cooking more at home, even if HelloFresh is helping, is also an excuse to buy aesthetically pleasing cookware.

The best part is, you can cancel anytime if you’re a commitment-phobe! But lucky for you, you don’t need to be worried about getting tied down just yet, because the company is offering 16 free meals, three surprise gifts, and free shipping for the first box—that’s a lot of perks—to VICE readers who are new customers with the code LINKBY16. Hungry yet?

Check out all of HelloFresh’s meal plan options on its website, and don’t forget to use the discount code LINKBY16.

