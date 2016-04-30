Helta Skelta Celebrate the Beauty of 80s Australian Football Biffo On Their New Video

On “Specialist Subject”, Perth band Helta Skelta have worked out that the bangs, brawls and biffo of 70s and 80s Australian Rules Football makes the perfect backdrop for a punk rock song.

The video for the opening track from their Beyond the Black Stump LP, features players like Crackers Keenan, Lethal Leigh Matthews and Bruce Doull doling out ferocious payback hits and clothesline tackles on guys in tight shorts with mullets.

Videos by VICE

The song is about the band’s UK vocalist Jon Worpole feeling left out for not having a football team to support in Australia. Bandmate Brendan McGrath was inspired by this quandary and went about putting together a You Tube highlight package of big hits and fights.

Watch the video below and reminisce about the days before the Match Review Panel.

NOISEY: The Perth derby between the West Coast Eagles and Freemantle Dockers can get heated. Who is your team?

Brendan McGrath: Yeh, it does get pretty silly. I’m pretty sure that two of us don’t care about footy, another two are Fremantle supporters and Oli is a mad keen West Coast supporter. He barely misses a game.

Is football popular in the Perth punk scene?

It’s not really that popular over here. When I’ve visited Melbourne I’ve been surprised at how into it people over there are. But maybe that just reflects that footy is more popular generally over there than it is here.

Did you have to explain AFL when you were touring the US?

I think people in the States ‘get’ AFL a bit more than they get cricket, at least. Most of our discussions with Americans about footy were probably more about the dumb shit football players do, like the time Chris Masten parked his Harley Davidson in my driveway for a week and I couldn’t move my car. What a plonker.

I like the cameo of Ben Cousins in there. Is the Perth media still obsessed with him?

Yes, Perth media is definitely still obsessed with him. He tried to break into a Sikh temple or something the other day and that made the news for about a week. Years ago I worked in a video store and he came in with his “manager” to set up an account. He set the password on his account to ‘victim’ which gives you an indication of how he sees himself portrayed in the media. Such is life.

‘Beyond the Black Stump’ is available now through Helta Skelta records.