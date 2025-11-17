VICE
List of THC Products That Might Be Banned in 2026: Gummies, Drinks, and Vapes to Watch

THC products that could be banned
Federal lawmakers just pulled the rug out from under the booming multibillion-dollar cannabis market. In a surprise twist tucked into the bill that reopened the federal government, Congress signed off on sweeping changes to the definition of “hemp,” effectively putting a one-year countdown on many of the THC-infused products stoner culture has embraced, The Washington Post reports

The new law doesn’t just tweak regulation, it could also wipe out entire categories of low-dose THC beverages, vapes, gummies, and more. Until now, the companies behind these THC products operated in a gray zone under the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (the “Farm Bill”). With the change set to go into full force in roughly 12 months, now’s the time for cannabis customers (and brands) to stay in-the-know and pay attention.

Cannabis Products to Watch in Wake of THC Ban

The recent language tucked in the federal funding bill could make a huge chunk of hemp-derived THC products  illegal by November 2026 unless the law is changed. Here is what’s likely at risk, according to Cannabis Business Times:

  • Edibles (gummies, chews, baked goods) that contain cannabinoids like Delta‑8 THC, Delta‑10 THC, HHC or any hemp-derived THC above 0.4 mg per container.
  • Vapes, oils or tinctures marketed as giving you a “buzz” or relaxing high, if they’re derived from hemp but contain synthesized cannabinoids or exceed total THC limits.
  • Drinks, sodas or seltzers with hemp-derived THC that currently take advantage of regulatory loopholes (tiny delta-9 THC but also high total THC via other cannabinoids). These are squarely targeted by the new rules. 
  • Products with “synthetic” or lab-modified cannabinoids (as in, cannabinoids that don’t naturally occur in the plant or are manufactured outside the plant). The law would explicitly exclude these.
  • Even some “non-intoxicating” CBD products could get caught up if they exceed the very low total THC threshold (0.4 mg per container) or contain other disallowed compounds. 

Basically, if it’s hemp-derived, gives a high (or markets one), and isn’t clearly regulated, it could disappear in a year’s time. Stocking up now may not be a bad idea, but still stay aware of how laws and state rules evolve in the coming year.

THC PRODUCTS TO STOCK UP ON NOW JUST IN CASE

Summit THC
Delta-8 Gummies

Delta-8 Gummies (opens in a new window)

Available at Summit THC
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Sprinkle
Sprinkle

THC Drink Mixes (opens in a new window)

Available at Sprinkle
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Mood
Mood

Cannabis Sodas and Seltzers Variety Pack (opens in a new window)

Available at Mood
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Mood
Mood

Euphoric Nano THC Syrup (opens in a new window)

Available at Mood
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Koi
Koi

Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies (opens in a new window)

Available at Koi
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Diet Smoke
Diet Smoke

Cherry Lime Delta-9 THC Gummies (opens in a new window)

Available at Diet Smoke
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Soul
Soul

Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime THC Drink (opens in a new window)

Available at Soul
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Mellow Fellow
Mellow Fellow

Dream Blend Live Resin Delta-8 Strawberry Gummies (20-Count) (opens in a new window)

Available at Mellow Fellow
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Exhale
Exhale

Delta-8 Gummy Cubes (opens in a new window)

Available at Exhale
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Brez
Brez

OG Lemon Elderflower THC Drink (opens in a new window)

Available at BRĒZ
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Key Dates and Deadlines

  • November 12, 2025: The bill with the hemp-derived THC language is signed into law (or the signing takes place around this date).
  • Within 90 days of enactment: Federal agencies (like the Food and Drug Administration) must publish lists of cannabinoids naturally produced by the plant and those that are “tetrahydrocannol‐class” under the law. 
  • November 12, 2026: As the one-year implementation period ends, the full enforcement of the new limits kicks in. After this point, products above the 0.4 mg total THC cap per container and synthetic/intoxicating cannabinoids derived from hemp become federally illegal under the new rule.

