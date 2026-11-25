In a recent interview on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Dropkick Murphys vocalist Ken Casey told an interesting story. This was from before he co-founded Dropkick Murphys in 1996. This interview was conducted on Loudwire Nights, a late-night radio show hosted by Chuck Armstrong. Now, it’s no surprise that former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins can be an intimidating figure. Notably, the frontman’s infamous antics in the defining hardcore punk band speak for themselves. These include times when Rollins punched audience members from the stage, and other antics such as that.

Ken Casey told Armstrong and Johnny Dare about a time when he was driving down Newbury Street in Boston and came across Rollins. But rather than simply encountering Rollins on the street, it was while Casey was behind the wheel of a car. Casey explained, “It’s kind of a shopping street with record stores on the lower end, and there’s a cross street. I stopped at the stop sign, and then I went to punch it across, and a guy steps out in front of the car.”

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Luckily, Casey stopped the vehicle before running over the hardcore punk frontman. Still, it was close enough for Rolling to place his hands on the car in a quick reaction. “He put his hands on the car… He was all jacked. It was f***ing Rollins. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, I almost ran over Henry Rollins!’”

Casey Has Never rEVEALED tHIS tO rOLLINS

Even after forming Dropkick Murphy’s and sharing bills with the Rollins Band, Casey has never shared the story with Rollins. Therefore, it’s unclear whether Rollins would even remember the moment happening. Surely, Henry Rollins has had more than a handful of near-death experiences, beyond the ones that we famously know. This includes the time in 1991 when he and longtime friend Joe Cole were robbed at gunpoint. During this robbery, Cole was shot dead while Rollin’s life was spared.

In this same Loudwire Nights interview, Casey also recalled a time when he believed he was prank-called. Instead, it was two separate calls, one from Tim Armstrong of Rancid, and the other from Ian MacKaye, vocalist for Minor Threat and Fugazi. Armstrong called to ask if he could put Casey’s new band, Dropkick Murphy’s, on a new compilation album. Casey didn’t believe it was Armstrong, so he was “being kind of a d*ck.” Coincidentally, moments later, MacKaye called Casey. “No lie, five minutes later the phone rings again. ‘Hey, this is Ian MacKaye from Fugazi. I heard you book shows…. Would you book a gymnasium show for Fugazi?’”



Casey believed these were both prank calls from the same caller. After a rude exchange, asking for his phone number, Casey then called directory assistance to trace the location of the call. When it came back as a Washington, D.C., area phone number, Casey realized this was, in fact, MacKaye. “I was like, ‘F*ck, it was him.’ I called him right back and said, ‘I’m sorry I was a d*ck. I thought you were prank calling me.’”

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