Henry Rollins Says His Collaboration Album With Ian Mackaye Is on the Way

Henry Rollins (Black Flag) and Ian MacKaye (Fugazi, Minor Threat) have a collaboration project on the way, and, in a new statement, Rollins has revealed some details about the forthcoming album.

According to Rollins, the longtime friends recently spent some time working on music in a Washington, DC record studio. The result? A four-song project that is currently in the artwork phase.

“Weeks ago, I journeyed to DC in order to work on a great project,” Rollins shared, per 23Punk. “Ian MacKaye and I went to Inner Ear Studios, where we made our first records decades ago and mixed a four-song session with the great Don Zientara at the board. This is the same studio where the Teen Idles, Minor Threat, Bad Brains, and many others recorded. It was amazing to be back there with Ian and Don.”

Rollins and MacKaye also worked with punk legend Eddie Janney on their new music project

“Part way through the mix, none other than Eddie Janney, he of the Untouchables, Rites Of Spring, One Last Wish, Happy Go Licky, Skewbald, and other great bands joined us,” Rollins continued. “The session benefited greatly by his presence. As to the tracks, I had them mastered several days ago, and I’m now working on the layout and design for the record. When it’s ready, I’ll let you know. We are extremely excited by this one.”

It’s interesting that Rollins has new music on the way, as back in 2022, he told The Guardian that he was not interested in being in a band again, opting to instead invest his time, energy, and money into a mysterious project in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I stopped processing ideas in terms of lyrics,” he explained of his absence from the music scene. “One day, I woke up and thought: ‘I’m done.’ My manager flipped out, but I’ve never looked back. I didn’t want to become a human jukebox playing old songs, so I filled the space the band took with films and TV, and now my shows, my radio show, and writing. At this point, I wouldn’t go back on stage with a band for anything.”

Rollins’ Nashville project might be a punk rock museum

Regarding that, Nashville project, he shared: “It’s something I’ve been working on for a couple of years with my manager, Heidi May, and I’ve put my life savings into it,” Rollins said. “All I can say is that we’re looking at launching 14 months from now in Nashville, and it will make people smile until their faces hurt.”

While the Nashville project doesn’t seem to have manifested quite yet, it’s reported to be some type of punk rock museum, which would be an interesting addition to Music City.

