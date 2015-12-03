Henry Saiz’s “Moonspell” is a Dark, Techy Fantasy

As a seductive voice whispers unidentifiable sweet nothings in the intimidatingly cold background of Henry Saiz’s “Moonspell,” a heart monitor slowly creeps to a halt. Yes, simultaneously toying with conflicting themes of bold sexuality and utter melancholia may be unorthodox, but the Madrid-based techno guru wants more than just your ears—he wants your heart.

“The dancefloor environment is a perfect place to push people’s emotions to the top,” Saiz tells THUMP. “I love the kind of track that can take you to places and make you forget the real world for a while. That’s what I tried to do with Moonspell.”

A track off his forthcoming EP, Rituales, out on Sasha’s Last Night On Earth imprint, “Moonspell” is the Spanish DJs latest step along his musical path of self-discovery. “Some people think most electronic music has a lack of deepness and concept, but I take it very seriously when it comes to expressing myself,” he says. “Music making is really a therapy for me.”

While the song’s conflicting tones make it difficult to decipher what exactly Saiz is expressing, who cares. “Moonspell” is a Choose Your Own Adventure, not a text book.

