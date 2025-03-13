Hera Asteroid Mission Snapped Rare Photos of Mars’ Tiny Moon

The European Space Agency’s Hera probe recently sped past Mars, taking photos of the planet’s small, mysterious second moon, Deimos.

“These instruments have been tried out before, during Hera’s departure from Earth, but this is the first time that we have employed them on a small distant moon for which we still lack knowledge,” said Michael Kueppers, Hera’s mission scientist.

Hera Project Manager Ian Carnelli of the European Space Agency spoke about the mission on the ESA webcast.

Hera Asteroid Probe Snapped Rare Photos of Mars' Tiny Moon

“Last night was a very short night, I think we slept about 3 hours,” he said. “But as we flew by Mars this gave us more than a thousand images that are absolutely breathtaking.”

Hera’s Principal Investigator, Patrick Michel of the University Côte d’Azur in Nice, France, said that “all opportunities to see Deimos are high value,” as they have far more images of Mars’s other moon, Phobos.

Not to mention, Mars’s dust-covered second moon is tidally locked with the planet, matching its orbital period. This means the same side of the moon always faces the planet—and that’s the only side that has been photographed.

Now, however, experts were able to snap images of the space-facing side of Deimos.

Julia de León, of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias and lead of Hera’s Hyperscout-H multispectral imager, added that these are the “first images of this face [of Deimos] obtained at these wavelengths.”

Using Hyperscout-H, which helps reveal the chemical composition of the moon, “we can retrieve information about the potential minerals on the surface of Deimos.”

Hera’s primary goal is to visit Didymos and Dimorphos in 2026. However, “Mars was at exactly the right spot for us to get to Didymos and save propellant,” Carnelli said of the mission. “So we literally used the gravity of Mars to pull us and then throw us deeper into space by harvesting a bit of the planet’s energy.”

During that journey, the team was able to fly by Deimos, which “was a challenge because they had to change Hera’s trajectory to do so,” which required some persuasion.

It was obviously worth it.