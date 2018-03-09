Watch a Herd of Boston Dynamics’ Dog Robots Take Over the World

As we’ve previously established, I am ready to engage in hand-to-claw combat with one (1) of Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini robo-dogs anytime. Hundreds at once, however, might be more of a struggle.



3D artist Nicholas King (on YouTube as NIXOLAS), along with Vojislav Milanovic, Ramtin Ahmadi, and Nawaz Ahmed imagined a Planet Earth-style documentary sequence where a herd of migrating SpotMinis struggle against the elements. As Laughing Squid notes, King shows part of his creative process on his Instagram:

The robots stomp and stumble across a barren, presumably post-apocalyptic landscape, when a dust storm blows up on the horizon. Many of the robo-dogs are swept up in wind vortexes, “the only adversary to our apex predators,” the narrator intones.

There’s a lot going on in this 38 second video: The narrator also implies that the robots are to blame reason for the “uninhabitable wasteland.” So, basically, Horizon Zero Dawn, but with Boston Dynamics robots roaming the post-apocalyptic Earth. Cool, cool cool.