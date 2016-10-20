Here Are 10 Blisteringly Hot and Essential Takes About Radiohead Headlining Glastonbury

As we all learned just a few precious moments ago, Radiohead have been announced as the first headliners of Glastonbury Festival 2017. The news was confirmed by Glastonbury’s official Twitter account, which tagged the band in an image of what looks like a crop circle of Deadmau5. This is, obviously, HUGE if true, which it is. So in honour of this occasion we have canvassed ten extremely hot takes from a group of professional music critics to help you process what will surely be one of the most important moments in British music culture next year. Ready? Here they are!

“Thought-provoking.” – Joe Zadeh, Editor of Noisey UK



Videos by VICE

“That’s OK computer by me! Haha!” – Emma Garland, Assistant Editor of Noisey UK

​”‘Talk Show Host’ makes me :loudly crying face emoji:” – Sam Wolfson, Executive Editor of Vice UK​

“A Moon Shaped Pool? More like a moon shaped poop!” – Rob Knaggs, Social Editor for Noisey and Thump UK​

“This will be an immersive canal of feeling on which we will all board a boat of self-reflection; a time to spend alone with our own thoughts, to fight with our inner-child and dance with the musical binary; a beautiful death of all that is wrong and all that is right with this world. One man to rule them all: Thomas Edward ‘Thom’ Yorke, an English musician best known as the singer and principal songwriter of the alternative rock band Radiohead.” – Ryan Bassil, Associate Editor of Noisey UK​

“Who?” – Daisy Jones, Managing Editor of Noisey UK

​”Is it bad that I don’t have even six words of emotion about it? I think it’s going to be really good though right?” Maya Normusbutt, Freelancer

“The atmosphere is not a perfume—it has no taste of the distillation—it

is odorless;

It is for my mouth forever—I am in love with it;

I will go to the bank by the wood, and become undisguised and naked;

I am mad for it to be in contact with me.” – Walt Whitman, American poet, essayist, and journalist. A humanist, he was a part of the transition between transcendentalism and realism, incorporating both views in his works.​

“I don’t care about Glastonbury m7” – Joe Bish, Staff Writer for Vice UK

Follow Noisey on Twitter.



(Photo credit: Large_bonfire.jpg via Wikipedia)