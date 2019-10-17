Here Are All the Holiday Shows and Movies Heading to Netflix This Winter

It’s a cliché at this point to complain about the holiday season starting earlier and earlier every year or whatever, so let’s just ignore that it isn’t even Halloween and accept the fact that we’re already talking about Christmas movies. This week, Netflix announced its upcoming slate of original movies and TV shows headed to the streaming service for the 2019 holidays—and they’ve got all the Christmas baking shows and Santa Claus origin stories you could ever want.

On the movie side, there’s a Rob Lowe-led holiday safari rom-com set in Zambia; the aforementioned animated Santa origin, Klaus, with Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, and J.K. Simmons; and some kind of Christmastime Dazed and Confused type thing called Let It Snowabout a teenage kegger on Christmas Eve; among others.

Television-wise, there are new, holiday-focused seasons of The Great British Baking Show, Magic for Humans, and Nailed It! on the way, and the slick Lost in Space reboot is coming back for a second season that reportedly takes place on Christmas Day, although we’ll have to wait until it drops to find out why anyone lost in the depths of space would still keep track of Earth calendars.

Check out all of Netflix’s 2019 upcoming holiday movies and TV shows and the release dates below.

Holiday Netflix Movie Releases

Holiday in the Wild (November 1)

To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) has booked a ‘second honeymoon’ with her husband. Instead of thanking her, he brings their relationship to a sudden end; jilted Kate proceeds to Africa for a solo safari. During a detour through Zambia, she helps her pilot, Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant. They nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary, and Kate extends her stay through Christmastime. Far from the modern luxuries of home, Kate thrives amidst majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.

Let It Snow (November 8)

When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.

Klaus (November 15)

When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words, let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore, and stockings hung by the chimney with care.

The Knight Before Christmas (November 21)

After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who’s been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest—the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life.

Holiday Rush (November 28)

Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station—if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (December 5)

It’s Christmastime in Aldovia, and a royal baby is on the way! Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Lamb) are getting ready to take some time off to prepare for their first child’s arrival, but first they have to host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Moma Yeung) of Penglia to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce. But when the priceless treaty goes missing, peace is jeopardized and an ancient curse looms. Amber will have to figure out who the thief is before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, for the safety of her family and the kingdom.

Holiday Netflix Series Releases

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 2 (November 8)

Twinkling eyes? White beard? Santa has nothing on Paul Hollywood as he and Prue Leith judge festive treats baked by some favorite former competitors.

Nailed It! Holiday – Season 2 (November 22)

Grab your loved ones because Nailed It! Holiday is back! The messes are a-plenty as St. Nicole and Jacques Frost deliver the best of the worst baking fails this season. Whether wrecking the halls or destroying the dreidel, jaws will drop as the bakers attempt all new challenges inspired by the holidays. From Santa to Scrooge and angels to elves, these bakers find new ways to destroy the kitchen and ruin more taste buds in Nailed It! Holiday—even the Grinch makes an appearance to help ring in the New Year! Guest judges include: Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, David Burtka, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ron Ben-Israel.

Merry Happy Whatever (November 28)

Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, Merry Happy Whatever follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family—and his family doing their best to manage him. But when youngest daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) arrives home from LA with a new boyfriend, struggling musician Matt (Brett Morin), Don’s belief that “there’s the Quinn way… and the wrong way” is put to the test.

Sugar Rush Christmas (November 29)

It’s the present worth waiting for—Sugar Rush Christmas is here! Hunter March, Candace Nelson, and Adriano Zumbo will be joined by guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem, and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis to devour tasty Christmas treats over three rounds of competition. Over six Christmas-themed episodes, the judges help decide which teams should walk away with the $10,000 prize.

Magic for Humans – Holiday Episode (December 6)

Ho ho ho! Justin embraces the holiday spirit by visiting Santa school and teaching kids about the magic of giving.

Lost in Space – Season 2 (December 24)

There’s more danger—and adventure—ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe… survival is a Robinson specialty after all.