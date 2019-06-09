Here Are All the Trailers From Microsoft’s E3 Press Conference

OK, Microsoft’s E3 press conference had Keanu Reeves. But it also has a whole bunch of video games—the most video games, if you take Xbox boss Phil Spencer’s word for it.

Bleeding Edge



A sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be released on Feb. 11, 2020 on Xbox One and Windows 10. (And on Steam.) Like the first game, it looks like it’ll be filled with new puzzles and a bunch of new enemies. Naturally, it looks stunning.

Flight Simulator

A new Flight Simulator game is coming out in 2020, and you can go anywhere inside a whole bunch of airplane types. (Sorry, I don’t know what everything is called—but the trailer showed big boys and little boys.)

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft, but make it a dungeon-crawler!

Star Wars: The Fallen Jedi

We also got a look at this one yesterday at EA’s press conference.

Blair Witch

There’s a dog! Blair Witch is based on the movie lore, set in 1996 in the woods of Maryland. The psychological horror game will be released on August 30.

Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red

Surprise! Keanu Reeves is in Cyberpunk 2077. Developer CD Projekt Red’s got a full trailer for its upcoming open-world game, and it was Reeves who got to reveal when it’s coming out: April 16, 2020.

Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer is an adorable house-boat, base-building game with exploration elements.

Battletoads

Battletoads will be part of the Xbox Game Pass when it launches. Naturally, it looks as ridiculous and fun as you might expect from a Battletoads game.

The Legend of Wright

The Legend of Wright looks like a puzzle adventure game that’s really appealing to the crafter in me. Much of the gameplay is within a hand-drawn, comic book-inspired world.

ID@Xbox

Here are all the indie games Microsoft showed as part of its ID@Xbox sizzle reel:

Dead State Drive

Patholic 2

Star Renegades

Afterparty

TABS

The Good Life

CrossCode

Creature In The Well

Killer Queen Black

Riverbond

Unto the End

Blazing Chrome

Felix the Reaper

UnderMine

Supermarket Shriek

Secret Neighbor

Ikenfell

Lord of the Rings Card Game

Night Call

Totem Teller

All of the games listed in Microsoft’s ID@XBOX list above will be available on Game Pass the day they’re released, Microsoft said. The company also announced that these four games will be available on the pass starting today:

Batman Arkham Knight

Metro Exodus

Hollow Knight

Borderlands: The Handsome Collect

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Basically, it’s Age of Empires but in 4K. And it’s coming this year.

Wasteland 3

Psychonauts 2

After revealing that developer Double Fine is now part of Xbox’s suite of game studios, Tim Schafer came out and gave us a new trailer for Psychonauts 2.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

12 Minutes

Annapurna Interactive’s got a new and mysterious “interactive thriller” called 12 Minutes.

Way to the Woods

You’re a deer with magical antlers wandering through an empty landscape in Way to the Woods by Anthony Tan.

Gears of War 5

Gears of War 5 will be released on Sept. 10, and the developer’s got a new co-op mode called Escape on display at the Microsoft press release, alongside a cryptic trailer set to Billie Eilish. There was also a lot of fire on stage.

Gears POP!

Dying Light 2

Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions

Forza Horizon 4 has a LEGO expansion, and honestly, it looks awesome. Set in a LEGO world, Forza 4 Speed Champions will be available on June 13.

State of Decay 2: Heartlands

Phantasy Star Online 2

Sega’s Japanese online RPG Phantasy Star Online 2 is coming to Xbox One in the west.

Crossfire X

Smilegate’s Crossfire X is bringing the franchise to PC. Essentially, it’s a Korean Counter-Strike.

Tales of Arise

Borderlands 3

Coming this September 13.

Elden Ring

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is working with Bloodborne director Hidetaka Miyazaki on Elden Ring, which looks like a super fantasy-based RPG game. The title was leaked yesterday, but we’ve got a brief peek at the game from the first trailer.

Halo: Infinite

Halo: Infinite will launch in “holiday 2020” with the next generation Xbox console. Master Chief is back online—PHEW!!—and he’s ready to fight.