Here Are Lettuce’s Recipes From Their New Album’s Accompanying Cookbook

On December 3, veteran jam band Lettuce released its latest album, Cook. In conjunction with the 16-song collection, which followed tours with artists like Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA and Ziggy Marley, the band also released, well, a cookbook featuring pairings to accompany the vinyl. Here’s what multi-instrumentalist Ryan “Zoid” Zoidis had to say about it:

Naming Lettuce albums is always a good time. For this one, our drummer, Adam, hit me up during the decision-making process and convinced me that Cook is the right title for our upcoming record. Since I’m generally the most culinary-focused cat in the band, he tasked me with finding the right imagery that would make the Cook artwork come together. Our last three records were abstract artwork, and we’ve been excited to explore other concepts.

Coincidentally, my girlfriend had recently brought back a stack of banged-up salsa records from Peru, including this classic Ismael Miranda release from Fania in the early ’70s. I immediately sent him the cover and told him this is what we’re doing: getting six chef whites outfits with the hats, etc. We reluctantly did a photo shoot that came out great, and got everyone in the band more excited about the whole artistic concept.

At that point, the ideas started flowing. The obvious parallels between music and food are endless, and at some point, someone had the idea to create a recipe book to insert into the vinyl version.

We all come from different culinary backgrounds, but we all share a passion for cooking. Most of us cook at home regularly. We tour a lot, so cooking meals at home is grounding and a healthy routine to get into. We decided to have everyone in the band contribute a couple of recipes. The recipes are either things we make regularly or old family recipes.

We also got way into wine over the last 8-10 years. So, our trumpet player, Eric Benny Bloom, and I started a wine distribution company in Colorado, focusing on low-intervention, biodynamic wines. We had the opportunity to create two Lettuce wines with Aquila Cellars to accompany the Cook release.

We’ve become friends with a bunch of incredibly talented chefs over the years. They’re all super cool, generous folks who love funky music.



Whilst brainstorming other ideas to build on the Cook concept, we called on a few of our chef pals to do some videos, trying out our recipes. Josh Capon is one of our first chef fans who started inviting us to Lure Fish Bar in NYC, and we knew his video would be super fun because he’s a hilarious dude with tons of charisma.



So with all of that said, the members of Lettuce shared the recipes from their cookbook, and you may find something enticing to sink your teeth into.

Nigel Hall’s Recipe:

I grew up in D.C. but moved to the Northeast, craving the comfort food we call American Chop Suey. When I met my Italian wife from New Orleans, she informed me it’s actually a shortcut Bolognese!

Chop Suey aka Jamie’s Easy Bolognese

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 lb ground chicken or turkey

1 (24 oz) jar of your favorite store-bought marinara

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 lb package dried fusilli pasta

Freshly grated Parmesan or Romano cheese and fresh basil, for topping

DIRECTIONS:

-Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add two tablespoons of olive oil. When the oil is shimmering, add the onion and cook until translucent. Add the garlic, and continue cooking until softened.

-Next, add the ground meat of your choice—season with salt, pepper, and chili flakes. Increase the heat, and keep everything moving so the garlic doesn’t burn. Once the meat is browned and cooked through, add the sauce.

-Reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 20-30 minutes.

-While the sauce is simmering, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. When the water is at a rolling boil, add the pasta. While the pasta is cooking, taste and adjust your sauce as needed. If it has reduced too far, you can always thin it out with a bit of pasta water.

-When the pasta is al dente, strain it through a colander in the sink.

-Place cooked noodles in a bowl, and top with sauce, Parmesan, and fresh basil! Enjoy!

Eric “Benny” Bloom’s Recipe:

As some of you might know, I am half Azorean Portuguese. I am from Bristol, RI, which has one of the largest Portuguese populations in the Northeast, aside from Fall River and New Bedford, Massachusetts. This is a very typical dish among the Portuguese, especially in the Azores!

Soupa De Couva (Portuguese Kale Soup)

INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup olive oil

2 medium yellow onions, cut into ¼-inch pieces

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons of ground cumin

3 medium white or russet potatoes, cut into ¼-inch pieces

3 large links linguiça, sliced (Kielbasa, andouille, or spicy Italian sausage also work)

2 bunches of kale, julienned

1 (15 oz) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz) can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

8 cups of chicken stock

2 cups of water

2 bay leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

-In a large pot, heat olive oil on medium heat. When hot, add the sausage. Only lightly sear the sausage before removing it from the pan and setting it aside.

-Add the onion to the same pot. Sauté until translucent before adding the garlic to prevent burning. Add salt, pepper, paprika, cumin, and bay leaves.

-Deglaze the pot with chicken stock. Then, add the potatoes and bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, then add ⅔ of the beans (drained and rinsed) and the kale to the pot.

-While the soup is simmering, take the remaining ⅓ of the beans and place them in a blender with just enough liquid from the soup to make a paste. Add the paste to the soup.

-Let the soup simmer for another 10-15 minutes to thicken. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary before you kill the heat, and let the soup rest for 10 minutes. Remove bay leaves, and serve with a nice piece of crusty bread and an ice-cold beer!

Shmeeans’s Recipe:

I have had the privilege and honor of being married into a wonderful, loving Italian family that loves to cook and spends many hours laughing, talking, and eating in the kitchen. We spend many of our summers on the Jersey Shore, and here is one of the classic meals that can be shared with your friends and family.

Nonna’s Eggplant and Spaghetti Casseruola

INGREDIENTS:

2 medium or large purple Italian eggplants

½ cup finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ cup fresh basil leaves

½ teaspoon sugar

Olive oil

2–3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

½–1 cup grated Locatelli or Romano cheese

2 (28 oz) cans crushed tomatoes

1 (28 oz) can tomato purée

1 lb box of thin spaghetti

1–2 cups breadcrumbs

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

3-quart baking dish (15.5″ x 9.3″ x 2.1″)



DIRECTIONS:

-Begin by making the marinara sauce. In a large saucepan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Gradually add the basil, onion, and garlic, and sauté until softened. (Careful not to let them burn!)

-Add the tomato puree, and simmer for a few minutes before adding the crushed tomatoes. Finally, add the sugar, a little salt, and some pepper. Let the sauce cook on low heat while you are preparing the eggplant, stirring occasionally.

-Fill a large pasta pot with water and set it over low heat. When the eggplant is nearly done sautéing, raise the heat to bring the water to a boil.

-Trim one inch off the top and bottom of each eggplant. Partially peel the skin, leaving several one-inch-wide strips of skin lengthwise around each eggplant. Slice into one-inch thick rounds.

– Heat a generous amount of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the eggplant slices in batches. As they sauté, the slices will absorb oil quickly—press down gently with a spatula to help release some of the absorbed oil as they cook. The eggplant is done when it’s soft and slightly browned around the edges. Add more olive oil as needed between batches. Transfer finished slices to a paper towel–lined dish and set aside.

-Break the thin spaghetti in half as you add it to the boiling water. Cook according to the package directions for al dente—do not overcook. Strain the pasta, then return it to the pot. Add enough marinara sauce to lightly coat the noodles, and set aside.

-Assemble the casserole by spreading a layer of marinara sauce over the bottom of a 3-quart baking dish. Add a layer of spaghetti, then about six slices of eggplant. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs and grated cheese, then top with shredded mozzarella. Repeat the layers—sauce, spaghetti, eggplant, breadcrumbs, grated cheese, and mozzarella—until the dish is full. Finish with a final layer of marinara sauce.

-If you have remaining eggplant, you can make a side dish of eggplant parmigiana (same process without the spaghetti!) Buon appetito!

Adam Deitch’s Recipe:

My dad has been perfecting his Caesar salad recipe for decades, ever since my mom first introduced it to him. I love it so much that I can eat like four bowls in one sitting. During the holidays, when he makes it, I get a little worried that if anyone has seconds, it’ll be gone before I get mine! I’m addicted to this dressing, and romaine lettuce is one of the healthiest in the Lettuce family. Enjoy and share “Bobby’s Caesar” with a loved one!

Adam’s Dad’s Caesar Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 large head romaine lettuce, cut into 1-inch strips, washed and dried (a salad spinner works best)

3–4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1–4 anchovies

⅓–½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

4 tablespoons mayonnaise (Hellmann’s or Vegenaise)

2–3 tablespoons Dijon mustard (“Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?”)

¼ teaspoons hot sauce (Tabasco, Crystal, or Frank’s all work—add to taste)

2–3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Croutons (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

-Cut the romaine lettuce into one-inch strips. Wash and let dry in a colander or use a salad spinner if you have one.

-In the bottom of a large wooden bowl or any large salad bowl, press the anchovies into a paste using the back of a fork. Add the garlic, and mash it together with the anchovies until combined. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, mayonnaise, and Dijon mustard. Then slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking everything together. Once fully incorporated, squeeze in the juice of half a lemon and add the hot sauce of your choice.

-Taste your dressing. Adjust seasoning if necessary with more lemon juice or hot sauce.

-Mix dressing with washed romaine, and top with Parmesan cheese and croutons if using.

DIRECTIONS FOR CROUTONS:

-Cut a large, inch-thick slice of sourdough bread.

-Brush both sides with olive oil

-Rub a halved garlic clove on both sides of the bread

-Toast the bread on both sides in a frying pan

-Cut garlic toast into ¾-in squares

Deitch’s Ginger Miso Soup

Have you ever had red miso soup? It’s a little tastier than white miso soup. I had it at a pretty high-end Japanese restaurant, and I’ve been hooked ever since. I might’ve eaten three bowls that night. Since then, I’ve been making my own. It’s a healing, soul-soothing soup experience. Enjoy.

For Dashi Broth:

2 quarts of water

2 pieces dried kombu, rinsed

1 small package (20 g) dried bonito flakes (optional)

¼ cup red miso paste

DIRECTIONS:

-In a medium-sized pot, combine two quarts of water and the kombu. Bring to a boil over high heat. Once the water begins to boil, remove the kombu and set it aside. Turn off the heat, and add the bonito.

-When the bonito settles at the bottom of the pot, it’s time to strain! Using a fine-mesh strainer, pour the liquid into another medium-sized pot or a pitcher, then return it to the pot after straining.

-Take 1 cup of dashi and whisk it into the miso to make a loose paste. Add the paste back to your pot of dashi.

For the Miso Soup:

1 (14 oz) block firm tofu, cut into small cubes

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 thumb of ginger, peeled and grated on a microplane

TO BUILD SOUP:

-Place the finished dashi back on the stove, and bring to a low simmer.

-Drain the liquid from the package of tofu, and pat the block dry with a kitchen or paper towel. Cut the tofu into small cubes, and add to the dashi.

-Peel and grate your ginger, then add it to the soup. You can also cut thin slices to add to the soup if you want a little kick.

-Serve in a large bowl and top with thinly sliced green onions.

Ryan Zoidis’ Recipes:

This is my go-to salad. When we were cooking on the road, I would make a huge one for the band and crew. It’s simple and lightens up anything you pair it with, from pasta to grilled meats and fish. My mom taught me how to make the simple vinaigrette.

Zoid’s Herb Salad

INGREDIENTS & DIRECTIONS (For the Salad):

1 head green leaf lettuce

1 head red leaf lettuce

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch cilantro

1 bunch of mint

-Wash and dry all of the lettuce and herbs. Rough-chop the herbs and tear the lettuce into large pieces with your hands—place in a large mixing bowl.

INGREDIENTS & DIRECTIONS (For the Dressing):

1 clove garlic

1 lemon

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon of honey

-Smash and mince the garlic on a cutting board. Then sprinkle some salt over the garlic. Keep chopping and scraping the garlic until you have a nice paste. You can also use a mortar and pestle to do this.

-In a small bowl, mix the garlic paste with the remaining ingredients—season with fresh cracked pepper.

-Pour your finished dressing over the bowl of greens and herbs. Using your hands or serving utensils, mix the salad until thoroughly combined. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Papá a la Huancaina:

A classic Peruvian dish I learned from my girlfriend, Pola:

INGREDIENTS:

2–3 lb Yukon Gold potatoes

1 cup aji amarillo paste

1 head of garlic, peeled and chopped

3 large red onions, peeled and quartered, cores removed

1 sleeve Saltine crackers

¼ cup peanut oil

1 (12 oz) can evaporated milk

4 hard-boiled eggs

1 (20 oz) jar Peruvian olives

DIRECTIONS:

-Rinse potatoes and place them in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and cook, with the skin on, for 30-40 minutes. Be careful not to overcook them.

-While potatoes are cooking, heat oil in a large sauté pan over high heat. Add onions and sauté until soft (about 10-12 minutes), stirring every couple of minutes to prevent burning.

-Next, add the aji amarillo paste and chopped garlic. Continue cooking over high heat for 5–10 minutes.

-Transfer the mixture to a blender. Add one can of evaporated milk and the sleeve of saltines (you may need to do this in two batches, depending on the size of your blender). Blend until smooth, adding salt to taste.

-Once the potatoes are finished cooking, drain the water, and let them cool slightly. Peel while they’re still hot. Let cool completely before slicing into ¼ inch slices.

-Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove pits from olives.

-Arrange potatoes on a large platter—Spread Huancaina sauce over the top. Garnish the platter with the hard-boiled eggs and olives.

Erick Coomes’s Recipe

Basil Watermelon Salad

On a very hot summer day, this dish will cool you down and rehydrate you. The basil has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. It supports blood sugar regulation, heart health, and mental well-being. Let your food be your medicine.

INGREDIENTS:

3–4 cups watermelon, chopped into bite-size pieces

1 handful fresh basil leaves

1 Persian cucumber, thinly sliced

1/2 cup heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

Lebanese olive oil, for a light coating

Italian balsamic vinegar, for drizzling (use the best you can find)

Maldon sea salt, to taste

Directions:

Place the chopped watermelon on a rounded serving plate or in a shallow bowl.

Tear the fresh basil leaves and gently drop them over the melon from about 1 to 1.5 feet above the plate.

Arrange a few Persian cucumber slices around the watermelon.

Add the halved cherry tomatoes evenly around the dish.

Lightly coat the ingredients with Lebanese olive oil.

Drizzle with high-quality aged Italian balsamic vinegar.

Finish with a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt.

Serve immediately. Enjoy!