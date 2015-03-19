Here Are the 5 Best Museum Designs of 2015

An aquarium inspired by whirlpools and a sustainable museum built right into the ground are among Architizer’s finalists for the 2015 A+ Awards, announced to the public two days ago. The 90+ categories range from parking structures, to religious buidings, to even public parks, but this year one particular bracket caught our eye: museums. Each entry was selected based on form, function, and innovative qualities by a panel of 300 jurors from the architecture industry, but the final voting stage, where Architizer turns to the public to crown a winner in each category, remains open until April 6th. For your consideration, check out this year’s best-designed museums:

1. Blue Planet Aquarium by 3XN

This aquarium in Kastrup, Denmark takes its inspiration from the shape of a whirlpool.

Videos by VICE

2. Porsgrunn Maritime Museum by COBE

Porsgrunn, Norway’s maritime museum honors its seafaring history by mimicking local architecture.

3. Moesgaard Museum by Henning Larsen Architects

Part-park, part-building, this Aarhus, Denmark museum is roofed by a beautiful grassy slope.

4. Centro de Artes Nadir Afonso by Louise Braverman Architect

This sustainable, 20,000 sq. ft. museum in Borticas, Portugal is built into a local hillside.

5. Aspen Art Museum by Shigeru Ban Architects + Dean Maltz Architect

Reminiscent of the iconic log cabin, the Aspen, Colorado museum effortlessly blends in with the mountain scenery.

Visit Architizer’s website to see the rest of the finalists and vote for your favorites.

Related:

Solar Orchids And Tessellated Structures Shortlisted For The World’s Largest Architecture Festival

‘Living’ Growing Buildings Win The London Organic Skyscraper Competition

Here’s What A City Made Of Emojis Looks Like