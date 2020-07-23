Here are the Best Trailers from the Xbox Showcase

Halo Infinite

Master Chief is back and he has a grappling hook.

Everwild

We don’t know much about Everwild, but it looks gorgeous and it’s made by Sea of Thieves developer Rare.

Grounded

One of the several titles Obsidian Entertainment has in the works pits shrunken children against the terror of a suburban backyard.

Fable

Fable is back. We don’t know much about what that means, but we do know the series is maintaining its slapstick sense of humor.

The Gunk

The Gunk makes a good impression. A third person action adventure where a woman uses a mechanical arm to clean up sentient gunk? Sign us up.

Avowed

Obsidian is also working on a first person RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity universe. It’s called Avowed.

STALKER 2

We got an early look at the sequel to the cult classic shooter STALKER.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

From Fatshark, the studio that brought us Vermintide, comes a new Left 4 Dead style shooter set in the grimdark Warhammer 40K universe.

These games and more are coming to the Xbox Series X after it releases this holiday season. And all will be available on the Xbox Game Pass.