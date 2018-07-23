Here are the 5 people who just got immunity in the Manafort trial

Five new names just popped up in the upcoming trial against President Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort — including his former accountants.



Early reports indicate all five work for financial companies that have been linked with Manafort, although some of their identities remain unconfirmed. The judge on Monday postponed the trial, which had been due to begin in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, until Tuesday, July 31, in order to give Manafort’s team more time to review materials.



The five names unsealed at the order of federal judge T.S. Ellis on Monday are witnesses who’ve been granted immunity by special counsel Robert Mueller. Though Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the court filings didn’t specify how these five might be linked to the case against Manafort.

The names are:

James Brennan Donna Duggan Conor O’Brien Cindy Laporta Dennis Raico

Laporta works for an accounting firm based in Virginia called Kositzka, Wicks and Company, and O’Brien is a former employee. In a statement to VICE News, the company confirmed that it handled Manafort’s taxes.



“The defendant is a former client of the firm for whom we prepared individual and business income tax returns,” KWC said in an emailed statement. “We have and will continue to cooperate fully with the prosecution, including current and former employees of the firm who may be called as witnesses of fact to testify to certain facts the prosecution may feel are pertinent to the case against the defendant. It would be inappropriate for the firm to comment further while legal proceedings are ongoing.”



The firm continued: “IRS regulations and professional standards of conduct preclude us from publicly disclosing information regarding former or current clients.”



CNBC reported that all five of the individuals appear to work at various financial institutions that have been linked to Manafort either in court filings or published reports.

Manafort appeared in court Monday dressed in a dark, greenish-gray prison jumpsuit with a rumpled collar. He immediately whispered with his lawyer Kevin Downing. Seated with his defense team, he ran his fingers through his hair frequently.



Manafort is facing trials in both Alexandria and Washington, D.C., over a host of financial and regulatory charges related to his work for Ukraine’s former President Viktor Yanukovych. He’s spent the past five weeks in jail after his bail was revoked on June 15 following allegations of witness-tampering.



The jury selection process will begin next Tuesday.

Cover image: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Mary Grace Lucas contributed reporting.