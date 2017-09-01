Here Are the Large Men of ‘Game of Thrones’ Covering Tom Waits

Game of Thrones is a television show about dragons and incest. People that I know—cool people, people who have sex—have been pushed to within a half-step of LARPing by it. Ed Sheeran was on it recently and everyone seemed mad because the show about dragons and incest and drinking mead and fighting with spears was suddenly sullied by the silly singing man. I am sustained by the joy of others.



Anyway, below is a video of some large Game of Thrones men playing Tom Waits’s “I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love With You” from 1973’s Closing Time. The people playing the song are Kristofer Hivju (Tormund), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah), Rory McCann (Sandor Clegane), and Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion). I copied and pasted that from somewhere else. Not sure if the names in parentheses are the names of actors or characters.

The cover is good though! Grizzled men with beards have an unfair advantage over everyone else when singing Tom Waits—that’s part of what made Scarlett Johansson’s Anywhere I Lay My Head so impressive. Watch the large men sing the nice song below.

Alex Robert Ross is on Twitter.

